Shelly Group Unveils 2025 Investor Report, Reinforcing Transparency

Shelly Group SE published its 2025 Investors Report as an established transparency format, coinciding with its admission to the SDAX.

2025 financials: Group revenue ~EUR 149.7 million (≈+40% YoY); adjusted EBIT EUR 37.8 million (+46.7%); adjusted EBIT margin 25.3%.

All regions delivered double-digit growth, underlining continued international scaling.

Growth drivers: expanded sales organization, increased international penetration, broader product portfolio; Professional segment installer network exceeds 5,300.

2026 guidance: expected Group revenue EUR 195.0–205.0 million and EBIT EUR 47.0–52.0 million.

Strong international presence with products in over 100 countries, a solid DACH position, and listings on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Prime Standard (XETRA: SLYG).

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Shelly Group is on 14.05.2026.

The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 55,20EUR and was down -4,00 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.098,21PKT (0,00 %).



-2,97 % -0,17 % +44,53 % ISIN: BG1100003166 WKN: A2DGX9 Intraday

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