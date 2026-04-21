Shelly Group Unveils 2025 Investor Report, Reinforcing Transparency
Shelly Group SE sharpens its investor profile: a new 2025 Investors Report, SDAX inclusion, and strong global growth set the stage for ambitious 2026 financial targets.
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- Shelly Group SE published its 2025 Investors Report as an established transparency format, coinciding with its admission to the SDAX.
- 2025 financials: Group revenue ~EUR 149.7 million (≈+40% YoY); adjusted EBIT EUR 37.8 million (+46.7%); adjusted EBIT margin 25.3%.
- All regions delivered double-digit growth, underlining continued international scaling.
- Growth drivers: expanded sales organization, increased international penetration, broader product portfolio; Professional segment installer network exceeds 5,300.
- 2026 guidance: expected Group revenue EUR 195.0–205.0 million and EBIT EUR 47.0–52.0 million.
- Strong international presence with products in over 100 countries, a solid DACH position, and listings on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange and Frankfurt Prime Standard (XETRA: SLYG).
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Shelly Group is on 14.05.2026.
The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 55,20EUR and was down -4,00 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.098,21PKT (0,00 %).
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