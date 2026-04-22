Formycon Achieves Record 2025 with Major Growth & Strategic Alliances
In 2025, Formycon advanced its global reach and pipeline, strengthened its finances, and set the stage for profitable growth with its FYB4Growth strategy.
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- Formycon achieved operational milestones and expanded global market access in 2025, supported by strategic partnerships and a diversified pipeline.
- The company’s revenue for 2025 was €44.5 million, below the forecast range of €55-65 million, mainly due to delayed partnerships and revenue deferrals.
- Despite lower revenue, EBITDA significantly improved to -€3.6 million, exceeding expectations, driven by cost management and timing shifts in development costs.
- The financial position was strengthened by a successful €70 million bond placement, increasing working capital to €70.1 million and cash to €68.8 million.
- For 2026, Formycon forecasts revenue of €60-70 million, with positive EBITDA between €0 and €10 million, and plans to expand its biosimilar portfolio and international presence.
- The company’s “FYB4Growth” strategy focuses on geographic diversification, portfolio optimization, innovation, and cost efficiency to ensure sustainable, profitable growth.
The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Formycon is on 22.04.2026.
+0,11 %
+3,04 %
+11,63 %
-18,63 %
-16,11 %
-70,54 %
-71,17 %
-10,79 %
+114,62 %
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