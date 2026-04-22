INTERSHOP Communications Reports Q1 2026 Results: Key Highlights

Q1 2026 revenues fell to EUR 7.9 million (Q1 2025: EUR 9.1 million).

EBIT was slightly positive at EUR 0.1 million; EBITDA EUR 0.9 million.

Cloud business grew: cloud revenues +3% to EUR 5.3 million, representing 67% of total sales; incoming cloud orders +8% to EUR 4.2 million.

ARR declined 4% to EUR 19.6 million as of 31 Mar 2026; new ARR matched prior year at EUR 0.6 million, but net new ARR was -EUR 0.6 million due to contract expirations.

Cash generation improved strongly: operating cash flow EUR 2.9 million (vs. -0.1 million prior year) and cash & cash equivalents rose to EUR 10.9 million (+25%).

Cost-cutting reduced operating expenses by 13% and total costs by 14%, improving margins; company expects full-year incoming cloud orders and net new ARR to hold steady and anticipates a balanced operating result (EBIT).

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at INTERSHOP Communications is on 22.04.2026.

The price of INTERSHOP Communications at the time of the news was 1,1000EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1675EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,14 % since publication.





