The Platform Group Boosts Revenue & Confirms 2026 Outlook

The Platform Group's GMV increased by 44% to EUR 1,303 million in 2025, fully confirming their 2026 guidance

Revenue grew by 39% to EUR 728 million in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 65% to EUR 55 million

The company expanded its partner network to 16,610 and its active customers to 7.2 million in 2025

The Group divested three smaller shareholdings and discontinued its car subscription business to prioritize profitability

For 2026, The Platform Group confirms its guidance of EUR 1 billion in net revenue and EUR 70-80 million in adjusted EBITDA, with a pro-forma outlook including the acquisition of AEP GmbH

The company's financial position remains strong, with an increased equity ratio of 48.4% and a leverage ratio of 2.1, within its target range

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 3,7000EUR and was up +3,35 % compared with the previous day.





