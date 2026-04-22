The Platform Group Boosts Revenue & Confirms 2026 Outlook
The Platform Group enters 2026 on a strong footing: rapid growth in GMV and revenue, rising profitability, a broader partner base, and a solid balance sheet underpin its confirmed guidance.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- The Platform Group's GMV increased by 44% to EUR 1,303 million in 2025, fully confirming their 2026 guidance
- Revenue grew by 39% to EUR 728 million in 2025, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 65% to EUR 55 million
- The company expanded its partner network to 16,610 and its active customers to 7.2 million in 2025
- The Group divested three smaller shareholdings and discontinued its car subscription business to prioritize profitability
- For 2026, The Platform Group confirms its guidance of EUR 1 billion in net revenue and EUR 70-80 million in adjusted EBITDA, with a pro-forma outlook including the acquisition of AEP GmbH
- The company's financial position remains strong, with an increased equity ratio of 48.4% and a leverage ratio of 2.1, within its target range
The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at The Platform Group is on 22.04.2026.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 3,7000EUR and was up +3,35 % compared with the previous
day.
+1,12 %
+21,03 %
+16,82 %
-26,73 %
-60,29 %
-32,50 %
-88,79 %
-88,39 %
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