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    M1 Kliniken Reports 2025: 29% EBIT and 40% EPS Growth

    M1 Kliniken AG delivers strong 2025 results: double‑digit profit growth, record Beauty revenues, solid Trading performance, and a sharpened focus on global aesthetic medicine.

    M1 Kliniken Reports 2025: 29% EBIT and 40% EPS Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • M1 Kliniken AG reports a 29% increase in EBIT and a 40% rise in earnings per share for 2025
    • Group revenue grew by 7.4% to EUR 364.3 million, with EBITDA up by 23.6% to EUR 39.4 million
    • The Beauty segment exceeded EUR 100 million in revenue for the first time, with a 11.2% increase to EUR 102 million and a 41.5% rise in EBIT to EUR 28.3 million
    • The Trading segment showed stable revenue growth of 6.0%, reaching EUR 262.3 million, but EBIT slightly declined by 7.5% to EUR 6.2 million
    • The sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH was completed, strengthening M1 Kliniken's strategic focus as a leading provider of aesthetic medicine
    • The company aims for EUR 200-300 million in Beauty segment revenue by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%, and continues international expansion

    The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 16,100EUR and was up +3,67 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,160EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.


    M1 Kliniken

    +4,78 %
    +5,74 %
    +12,66 %
    -8,67 %
    -8,67 %
    +95,00 %
    +40,54 %
    +224,46 %
    ISIN:DE000A0STSQ8WKN:A0STSQ
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    M1 Kliniken Reports 2025: 29% EBIT and 40% EPS Growth M1 Kliniken AG delivers strong 2025 results: double‑digit profit growth, record Beauty revenues, solid Trading performance, and a sharpened focus on global aesthetic medicine.
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