M1 Kliniken Reports 2025: 29% EBIT and 40% EPS Growth

M1 Kliniken AG reports a 29% increase in EBIT and a 40% rise in earnings per share for 2025

Group revenue grew by 7.4% to EUR 364.3 million, with EBITDA up by 23.6% to EUR 39.4 million

The Beauty segment exceeded EUR 100 million in revenue for the first time, with a 11.2% increase to EUR 102 million and a 41.5% rise in EBIT to EUR 28.3 million

The Trading segment showed stable revenue growth of 6.0%, reaching EUR 262.3 million, but EBIT slightly declined by 7.5% to EUR 6.2 million

The sale of HAEMATO Pharm GmbH was completed, strengthening M1 Kliniken's strategic focus as a leading provider of aesthetic medicine

The company aims for EUR 200-300 million in Beauty segment revenue by 2029, with a sustainable EBIT margin of at least 20%, and continues international expansion

The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 16,100EUR and was up +3,67 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,160EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.





