TUI Reports Strong Q2 EBIT, Adjusts FY 2026 Guidance Over Iran War

TUI expects to report higher underlying EBIT for Q2 FY 2026 compared to the previous year, with an increase of €5m to €25m;

The FY 2026 underlying EBIT guidance has been adjusted to €1.1bn to €1.4bn at constant currency due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, especially the Iran war;

Despite absorbing approximately €40m from the Iran war in March, TUI's operational performance remains strong, supported by transformation benefits and cruise growth;

The conflict in the Middle East has caused disruptions, including the delayed departure of ships Mein Schiff 4 and Mein Schiff 5, which resumed their Mediterranean itineraries in mid-May;

Customer demand has shifted from Eastern to Western Mediterranean destinations, leading to a 7% decline in booked revenue for Summer 2026 and softer hotel occupancy in H2 FY 2026;

TUI has hedged 83% of summer 2026 and 62% of winter 2026/27 jet fuel requirements, maintaining a strong financial position to navigate current geopolitical and market challenges.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at TUI is on 13.05.2026.

The price of TUI at the time of the news was 7,0350EUR and was down -2,87 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.467,35PKT (+0,75 %).





