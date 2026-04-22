K+S Surges: Q1 2026 EBITDA & Free Cash Flow Beat Expectations; EUR/USD Outlook Up

Q1 2026 EBITDA ~EUR 280m, materially above Vara consensus EUR 225m and Q1/2025 EUR 201m.

Q1 2026 adjusted free cash flow ~EUR 87m, well above consensus EUR 58m and Q1/2025 EUR 32m.

Key drivers: strong start to the de-icing salt season; Agriculture volumes 1.97 million tonnes and average price EUR 336/t (excl. trade goods), positive product/regional mix, faster price increases, stronger USD and cost discipline.

Full-year 2026 EBITDA guidance raised to EUR 630–730m (previously EUR 600–700m; 2025: EUR 613m), supported by Q1 performance, recent price strength in Agriculture and a revised USD/EUR assumption of 1.17.

Guidance midpoint assumes EUR 45/MWh European gas (30% of demand at spot), ~USD 100/barrel oil, current spot freight rates, stable Brazil prices and higher sulfur aiding specialty products; conversely rising material/energy/freight costs and a prolonged Middle East conflict could weigh on results.

Full-year adjusted free cash flow now expected to at least break even with capex around EUR 600m (previously break even at EUR 550–600m); Q1/2026 quarterly report to be published on 11 May 2026.

The price of EUR/USD at the time of the news was 1,17450USD and did not change compared to the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,17535USD this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.





