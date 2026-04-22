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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAd Pepper Media International AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Ad Pepper Media International
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    Ad Pepper Media International: Best Q1 in 25 Years; 2026 EBITDA EUR 6.5-7.5M

    ad pepper starts 2026 with record-breaking momentum: revenue has tripled, EBITDA has surged, and the Group enters the year debt-free with a strong liquidity position.

    Ad Pepper Media International: Best Q1 in 25 Years; 2026 EBITDA EUR 6.5-7.5M
    Foto: stock.adobe.com
    • ad pepper reported its strongest first quarter in over 25 years, with revenue tripling to EUR 18,727k (Q1 2025: EUR 5,284k).
    • Group EBITDA for Q1 was EUR 1,531k (Q1 2025: EUR 84k), marking the best first quarter in the company’s history.
    • The company expects full-year 2026 EBITDA between EUR 6.5 million and EUR 7.5 million.
    • Solute (consolidated since 1 May 2025) generated EUR 14,770k revenue and EUR 1,454k EBITDA; pro forma revenue +6% and EBITDA +70% year‑on‑year.
    • Webgains (including prior “ad pepper” activities) delivered EUR 3,957k revenue (+12% YoY) and EUR 739k EBITDA (+~60% YoY).
    • Liquidity reserve stands at EUR 27,606k (Q1 2025: EUR 20,055k) and the Group reports no external liabilities.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Ad Pepper Media International is on 21.05.2026.

    The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 2,8700EUR and was up +4,36 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,14 % since publication.


    Ad Pepper Media International

    +6,52 %
    +12,88 %
    +12,88 %
    -1,42 %
    +19,83 %
    +36,27 %
    -57,49 %
    +21,40 %
    -65,41 %
    ISIN:NL0000238145WKN:940883
    Ad Pepper Media International direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Ad Pepper Media International: Best Q1 in 25 Years; 2026 EBITDA EUR 6.5-7.5M ad pepper starts 2026 with record-breaking momentum: revenue has tripled, EBITDA has surged, and the Group enters the year debt-free with a strong liquidity position.
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