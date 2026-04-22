Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Key Financials, Dividend Proposal & Outlook
Deutsche Rohstoff AG sharpens its financial profile with a higher dividend, fresh buybacks, solid 2025 results and an upbeat outlook through 2027.
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- Deutsche Rohstoff AG proposes a dividend of EUR 2.25 per share for 2025, a 13% increase from the previous year
- The company plans a share buyback program of up to EUR 7.5 million within the next 12 months
- For 2026, guidance remains unchanged with expected revenue of EUR 260-280 million and EBITDA of EUR 290-310 million in the base scenario
- The company confirms its 2025 financial results: revenue of EUR 195.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 132.0 million, with net income of EUR 28.9 million
- Operating free cash flow in 2025 was EUR 23.9 million, significantly improved due to reduced investment activity
- The outlook for 2027 anticipates revenue of EUR 280-300 million and EBITDA of EUR 210-230 million in the base scenario, with increased projections in an upside scenario
The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 23.04.2026.
The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 92,00EUR and was up +2,34 % compared with the previous day.
+2,12 %
-6,51 %
+3,48 %
+89,37 %
+172,48 %
+206,71 %
+636,36 %
+507,48 %
+987,71 %
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