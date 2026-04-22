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    Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Key Financials, Dividend Proposal & Outlook

    Deutsche Rohstoff AG sharpens its financial profile with a higher dividend, fresh buybacks, solid 2025 results and an upbeat outlook through 2027.

    Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Key Financials, Dividend Proposal & Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Deutsche Rohstoff AG proposes a dividend of EUR 2.25 per share for 2025, a 13% increase from the previous year
    • The company plans a share buyback program of up to EUR 7.5 million within the next 12 months
    • For 2026, guidance remains unchanged with expected revenue of EUR 260-280 million and EBITDA of EUR 290-310 million in the base scenario
    • The company confirms its 2025 financial results: revenue of EUR 195.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 132.0 million, with net income of EUR 28.9 million
    • Operating free cash flow in 2025 was EUR 23.9 million, significantly improved due to reduced investment activity
    • The outlook for 2027 anticipates revenue of EUR 280-300 million and EBITDA of EUR 210-230 million in the base scenario, with increased projections in an upside scenario

    The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 23.04.2026.

    The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 92,00EUR and was up +2,34 % compared with the previous day.


    Deutsche Rohstoff

    +2,12 %
    -6,51 %
    +3,48 %
    +89,37 %
    +172,48 %
    +206,71 %
    +636,36 %
    +507,48 %
    +987,71 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XYG76WKN:A0XYG7
    Deutsche Rohstoff direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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