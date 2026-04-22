Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Key Financials, Dividend Proposal & Outlook

Deutsche Rohstoff AG proposes a dividend of EUR 2.25 per share for 2025, a 13% increase from the previous year

The company plans a share buyback program of up to EUR 7.5 million within the next 12 months

For 2026, guidance remains unchanged with expected revenue of EUR 260-280 million and EBITDA of EUR 290-310 million in the base scenario

The company confirms its 2025 financial results: revenue of EUR 195.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 132.0 million, with net income of EUR 28.9 million

Operating free cash flow in 2025 was EUR 23.9 million, significantly improved due to reduced investment activity

The outlook for 2027 anticipates revenue of EUR 280-300 million and EBITDA of EUR 210-230 million in the base scenario, with increased projections in an upside scenario

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 23.04.2026.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 92,00EUR and was up +2,34 % compared with the previous day.





