DAX, Sparc AI & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|POET Technologies
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|🥉
|Ballard Power Systems
|Deutsche Telekom
|NEL ASA
|Wedgemount Resources
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|307
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|67
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|52
|TUI
|35
|Silber
|33
|POET Technologies
|32
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sparc AI
|+20,00 %
|🥈
|Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
|+19,47 %
|🥉
|Treasury Wine Estates
|+18,46 %
|🟥
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|-16,00 %
|🟥
|NextNav
|-17,10 %
|🟥
|The Italian Sea Group
|-19,82 %
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +90,80 %
Wochenperformance: +90,80 %
Platz 1
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +28,57 %
Wochenperformance: +28,57 %
Platz 2
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +20,88 %
Wochenperformance: +20,88 %
Platz 3
Deutsche Telekom
Wochenperformance: -5,28 %
Wochenperformance: -5,28 %
Platz 4
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: +12,49 %
Wochenperformance: +12,49 %
Platz 5
Wedgemount Resources
Wochenperformance: +14,93 %
Wochenperformance: +14,93 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,94 %
Wochenperformance: +0,94 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Wochenperformance: +1,09 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +26,51 %
Wochenperformance: +26,51 %
Platz 9
TUI
Wochenperformance: -5,69 %
Wochenperformance: -5,69 %
Platz 10
Silber
Wochenperformance: -1,24 %
Wochenperformance: -1,24 %
Platz 11
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +90,80 %
Wochenperformance: +90,80 %
Platz 12
Sparc AI
Wochenperformance: +147,83 %
Wochenperformance: +147,83 %
Platz 13
Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Co (H)
Wochenperformance: +22,73 %
Wochenperformance: +22,73 %
Platz 14
Treasury Wine Estates
Wochenperformance: +23,94 %
Wochenperformance: +23,94 %
Platz 15
Battalion Oil Corporation
Wochenperformance: +23,24 %
Wochenperformance: +23,24 %
Platz 16
NextNav
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Platz 17
The Italian Sea Group
Wochenperformance: +77,36 %
Wochenperformance: +77,36 %
Platz 18
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