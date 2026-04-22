flatexDEGIRO Begins 2026 with Record-Breaking Quarter!
In Q1 2026, we delivered record-breaking growth, surpassing EUR 50m in quarterly net income for the first time and setting a strong pace toward our 2026 and 2027 financial targets.
- Record Q1 2026 results: Revenues EUR 174m (+19% YoY) and Net Income EUR 54m (+28%), the first quarterly Net Income above EUR 50m.
- Revenue drivers: Commission Income EUR 116m (+18%) and Interest Income EUR 49m (+14%)—the latter supported by average customer cash balances (+41%) and higher margin loan usage (+18%) despite a lower interest rate environment.
- Customer activity: Settled transactions 22.7m (+17%); average commission per transaction EUR 5.09; 3.58m customer accounts (+12% YoY) with ~123k new accounts in Q1; Net Cash Inflows EUR 3.1bn.
- Costs and profitability: Operating expenses rose 13% to EUR 63m (marketing +76% to EUR 21m; personnel expenses -10%), delivering a Net Income margin of 31% and scalable profit growth.
- Product expansion: Crypto trading volume ~EUR 500m in Q1 (vs ~EUR 100m a year earlier), ~50k customers placed ~230k crypto trades; launched stocks savings plans (1,000 stocks, fractional shares from EUR 25/month).
- Guidance confirmed and targets reiterated: 2026 guidance maintained (Revenues +5–10% to EUR 588–616m; Net Income +5–15% to EUR 168–184m) and 2027 targets of ~EUR 650m revenues and ~EUR 200m Net Income.
The next important date, I don’t have the ability to open web pages from a URL. If you paste the German text here (or upload a file or screenshot), I’ll translate it to English for you. If you prefer to copy the page yourself, here are quick options: - Select the page text and paste it into this chat. - Right‑click the page in your browser and choose “View page source” or “Select all,” then copy and paste the visible content. - Take screenshots of the parts you want translated and upload them. If you tell me which parts you need (e.g., headings, a specific report, the whole page), I’ll translate just those., at flatexDEGIRO is on 22.04.2026.
The price of flatexDEGIRO at the time of the news was 37,13EUR and was down -1,80 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,86EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,73 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.216,79PKT (-0,05 %).
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