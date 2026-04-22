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    Stabilus SE Tops EBIT Expectations but Faces Significant Free Cash Flow Drop

    Stabilus SE delivered stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings and margins, yet faced a sharp cash flow setback and weaker sales, while still reaffirming its full-year outlook.

    Stabilus SE Tops EBIT Expectations but Faces Significant Free Cash Flow Drop
    Foto: Stabilus SE
    • Stabilus SE's adjusted EBIT for Q2 FY2026 was €34.1 million, 10% above market expectations of €31.0 million.
    • The adjusted EBIT margin was 11.2%, exceeding the expected 10.5%.
    • Adjusted free cash flow was €4.1 million, significantly below the €18.1 million of the previous year and €23.9 million of the previous quarter, mainly due to increased net working capital.
    • Revenue for Q2 FY2026 was €304.9 million, a 9.8% decline from €338.0 million in the same quarter last year, but slightly above market expectations of €295.2 million.
    • Stabilus maintains its full-year forecast: revenue of €1.1-1.3 billion, adjusted EBIT margin of 10-12%, and free cash flow of €80-110 million.
    • Despite lower free cash flow, the adjusted free cash flow for the first half of FY2026 was €28.0 million, slightly above the €27.0 million of the previous year.

    The next important date, Interim Report H1 FY2026, at Stabilus is on 04.05.2026.

    The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 17,000EUR and was down -2,19 % compared with the previous day.
    9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,12 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.032,19PKT (-0,28 %).


    Stabilus

    -1,96 %
    -3,00 %
    +15,76 %
    -7,51 %
    -20,73 %
    -71,67 %
    -68,20 %
    ISIN:DE000STAB1L8WKN:STAB1L
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    Stabilus SE Tops EBIT Expectations but Faces Significant Free Cash Flow Drop Stabilus SE delivered stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings and margins, yet faced a sharp cash flow setback and weaker sales, while still reaffirming its full-year outlook.
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