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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSartorius Stedim Biotech AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
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    Sartorius Stedim Biotech Reports Strong Q1 Results for 2026

    Solid Q1 performance with rising sales, robust margins and strong cash generation, as the company invests in innovation while reaffirming its 2026 outlook.

    Sartorius Stedim Biotech Reports Strong Q1 Results for 2026
    Foto: Sartorius AG
    • Q1 sales revenue €762 million, up 7.9% in constant currencies (reported +2.3%).
    • Growth driven by strong recurring consumables demand; equipment sales remained soft but are expected to improve in Q2.
    • Underlying EBITDA €233 million with a 30.7% margin; underlying net profit €114 million and reported net profit €88 million (underlying EPS €1.17; reported EPS €0.91).
    • Strong cash generation: operating cash flow €193.3 million, free cash flow €123.7 million; net debt €2,093 million and net-debt/underlying-EBITDA reduced to 2.28.
    • Management confirms FY 2026 guidance: sales growth ~6–10% in constant currencies (≈+1 pp from US tariff surcharges), underlying EBITDA margin slightly above 31%, capex ratio roughly stable and net-debt/EBITDA expected slightly above 2.
    • Continued investment and innovation: Q1 capex ~€70 million, launch of the Eveo Cell Therapy Platform and a new engineered CHO host cell line; headcount rose to 10,456.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Sartorius Stedim Biotech is on 23.04.2026.

    The price of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at the time of the news was 179,75EUR and was down -1,24 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 175,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,64 % since publication.


    Sartorius Stedim Biotech

    -3,85 %
    -5,63 %
    +7,21 %
    -16,49 %
    -10,61 %
    -31,31 %
    -54,01 %
    +215,02 %
    +3.084,71 %
    ISIN:FR0013154002WKN:A2AJKS
    Sartorius Stedim Biotech direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Sartorius Stedim Biotech Reports Strong Q1 Results for 2026 Solid Q1 performance with rising sales, robust margins and strong cash generation, as the company invests in innovation while reaffirming its 2026 outlook.
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