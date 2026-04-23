Sartorius Vz. Starts 2026 Strong with Sales Growth & Resilient Profits

Sartorius achieved a 7.5% increase in group sales revenue in Q1 2026, driven mainly by growth in recurring consumables and services

The Bioprocess Solutions Division grew by 8.1% in constant currencies, contributing significantly to overall sales, with a focus on innovative biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies

The Lab Products & Services Division returned to robust growth with a 4.9% increase in sales revenue, supported by new product launches like CellCelector CLD

The company's underlying EBITDA margin remained resilient at 29.7%, despite macroeconomic uncertainties and tariffs, indicating stable profitability

Sartorius confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting sales growth of 5-9% in constant currencies and an EBITDA margin slightly above 30%

The company’s balance sheet remains strong, with an equity ratio of 39.4%, and investments in research and production infrastructure amounted to 78 million euros in Q1 2026

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Sartorius Vz. is on 23.04.2026.

The price of Sartorius Vz. at the time of the news was 234,20EUR and was down -0,89 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 234,45EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.236,61PKT (+0,01 %).





