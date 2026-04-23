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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSartorius Vz. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sartorius Vz.
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    Sartorius Vz. Starts 2026 Strong with Sales Growth & Resilient Profits

    Sartorius started 2026 with solid momentum: rising sales, resilient margins, and renewed growth across both core divisions, underpinned by innovation and targeted investments.

    Sartorius Vz. Starts 2026 Strong with Sales Growth & Resilient Profits
    Foto: Sartorius
    • Sartorius achieved a 7.5% increase in group sales revenue in Q1 2026, driven mainly by growth in recurring consumables and services
    • The Bioprocess Solutions Division grew by 8.1% in constant currencies, contributing significantly to overall sales, with a focus on innovative biopharmaceutical manufacturing technologies
    • The Lab Products & Services Division returned to robust growth with a 4.9% increase in sales revenue, supported by new product launches like CellCelector CLD
    • The company's underlying EBITDA margin remained resilient at 29.7%, despite macroeconomic uncertainties and tariffs, indicating stable profitability
    • Sartorius confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting sales growth of 5-9% in constant currencies and an EBITDA margin slightly above 30%
    • The company’s balance sheet remains strong, with an equity ratio of 39.4%, and investments in research and production infrastructure amounted to 78 million euros in Q1 2026

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Sartorius Vz. is on 23.04.2026.

    The price of Sartorius Vz. at the time of the news was 234,20EUR and was down -0,89 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 234,45EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.236,61PKT (+0,01 %).


    Sartorius Vz.

    -1,04 %
    +1,30 %
    +14,79 %
    -10,21 %
    +3,95 %
    -32,69 %
    -48,89 %
    +301,84 %
    +1.948.650,00 %
    ISIN:DE0007165631WKN:716563
    Sartorius Vz. direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Sartorius Vz. Starts 2026 Strong with Sales Growth & Resilient Profits Sartorius started 2026 with solid momentum: rising sales, resilient margins, and renewed growth across both core divisions, underpinned by innovation and targeted investments.
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