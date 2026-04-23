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    Naga Group Achieves First Profit, Boosts EBITDA Margin & Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

    NAGA Group has turned the corner: after years of losses, the fintech posts its first profitable Q1 and confirms ambitious 2026 growth targets.

    Naga Group Achieves First Profit, Boosts EBITDA Margin & Reaffirms 2026 Outlook
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • NAGA Group reported its first profitable first quarter with a net profit of EUR 0.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR -1.7 million in Q1 2025.
    • Revenue for Q1 2026 was EUR 14.4 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 16.4 million, but in line after adjusting for foreign exchange effects.
    • EBITDA increased significantly to EUR 2.3 million with an improved margin of 15.8%, up from EUR 1.0 million and 6.1% in Q1 2025.
    • Operational KPIs showed positive trends, including 87,500 new users, USD 80.7 billion in trading volume, and increased client activity and deposits.
    • The company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenue between EUR 68 million and EUR 75 million, and EBITDA between EUR 10 million and EUR 15 million.
    • Strategic initiatives, including AI-driven efficiency improvements and new distribution partnerships, are ongoing to support growth, though not yet reflected in current guidance.

    The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 4,6150EUR and was down -1,18 % compared with the previous day.


    The Naga Group

    -1,18 %
    +16,54 %
    +212,35 %
    +51,19 %
    +45,22 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YCM0WKN:A41YCM
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    Naga Group Achieves First Profit, Boosts EBITDA Margin & Reaffirms 2026 Outlook NAGA Group has turned the corner: after years of losses, the fintech posts its first profitable Q1 and confirms ambitious 2026 growth targets.
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