Naga Group Achieves First Profit, Boosts EBITDA Margin & Reaffirms 2026 Outlook
NAGA Group has turned the corner: after years of losses, the fintech posts its first profitable Q1 and confirms ambitious 2026 growth targets.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- NAGA Group reported its first profitable first quarter with a net profit of EUR 0.5 million, compared to a loss of EUR -1.7 million in Q1 2025.
- Revenue for Q1 2026 was EUR 14.4 million, slightly below the previous year's EUR 16.4 million, but in line after adjusting for foreign exchange effects.
- EBITDA increased significantly to EUR 2.3 million with an improved margin of 15.8%, up from EUR 1.0 million and 6.1% in Q1 2025.
- Operational KPIs showed positive trends, including 87,500 new users, USD 80.7 billion in trading volume, and increased client activity and deposits.
- The company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, expecting revenue between EUR 68 million and EUR 75 million, and EBITDA between EUR 10 million and EUR 15 million.
- Strategic initiatives, including AI-driven efficiency improvements and new distribution partnerships, are ongoing to support growth, though not yet reflected in current guidance.
The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 4,6150EUR and was down -1,18 % compared with the previous day.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte