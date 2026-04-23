Vossloh's Record Order Backlog Signals Robust Market Demand & 2026 Outlook

Vossloh's order backlog reached a record high of €1,137.1 million, a 22.7% increase compared to the previous year

Orders received rose significantly to €420.2 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.34, indicating strong market demand

Revenue increased by 25.3% to €314.6 million, driven by the acquisition of VTT Europe (Sateba)

EBITDA improved from €21.7 million to €24.3 million, despite PPA effects impacting EBIT

The company's net debt slightly decreased compared to year-end 2025, standing at €531.3 million, with an equity ratio of 39.7%

Vossloh confirms its outlook for 2026, expecting significant growth in sales between €1.56 billion and €1.66 billion and an EBITDA margin of 13.5% to 14.5%

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Vossloh is on 23.04.2026.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 74,95EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.031,37PKT (-0,29 %).





