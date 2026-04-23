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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärts11 88 0 Solutions Akt AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu 11 88 0 Solutions Akt
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    11880 Solutions AG Reports Stable Revenue & Strong EBITDA in 2025/2026

    Despite market headwinds and rising insolvencies, the Group held revenues broadly stable, lifted EBITDA, and enters 2026 focused on efficiency, portfolio optimisation and new leadership.

    11880 Solutions AG Reports Stable Revenue & Strong EBITDA in 2025/2026
    Foto: Iewek Gnos - Unsplash
    • 2025 revenue largely stable at EUR 54.2 million (2024: EUR 55.6 million); Digital Business EUR 43.8m and Telephone Services EUR 10.4m, maintained despite a challenging market and rising insolvencies in the target customer group.
    • 2025 group EBITDA increased to EUR 4.1 million (2024: EUR 3.9m); Digital EBITDA EUR 3.7m (slightly down) while Telephone Services EBITDA improved to EUR 0.4m (2024: EUR 0.1m).
    • Q1 2026 revenue was EUR 13.1 million, broadly in line with Q1 2025 (EUR 13.8m); Digital EUR 10.5m and Telephone Services EUR 2.6m.
    • Q1 2026 group EBITDA rose to EUR 0.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 0.3m); Digital EBITDA doubled to EUR 0.8m and Telephone Services reached roughly break-even (EUR 0.0m, improved from -0.1m).
    • Martin Walter will assume the role of CEO on 1 May 2026; the company plans to continue efficiency measures and target product-portfolio optimisation to boost appeal to its customer base.
    • 2026 guidance: projected consolidated revenue of EUR 50–54 million and EBITDA of EUR 2.6–3.2 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at 11 88 0 Solutions Akt is on 23.04.2026.

    The price of 11 88 0 Solutions Akt at the time of the news was 0,5750EUR and was up +1,32 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +13,04 % since publication.


    11 88 0 Solutions Akt

    +8,47 %
    -0,85 %
    -6,40 %
    -5,65 %
    -10,69 %
    -46,33 %
    -62,26 %
    -45,97 %
    -98,42 %
    ISIN:DE0005118806WKN:511880
    11 88 0 Solutions Akt direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    11880 Solutions AG Reports Stable Revenue & Strong EBITDA in 2025/2026 Despite market headwinds and rising insolvencies, the Group held revenues broadly stable, lifted EBITDA, and enters 2026 focused on efficiency, portfolio optimisation and new leadership.
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