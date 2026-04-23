11880 Solutions AG Reports Stable Revenue & Strong EBITDA in 2025/2026

2025 revenue largely stable at EUR 54.2 million (2024: EUR 55.6 million); Digital Business EUR 43.8m and Telephone Services EUR 10.4m, maintained despite a challenging market and rising insolvencies in the target customer group.

2025 group EBITDA increased to EUR 4.1 million (2024: EUR 3.9m); Digital EBITDA EUR 3.7m (slightly down) while Telephone Services EBITDA improved to EUR 0.4m (2024: EUR 0.1m).

Q1 2026 revenue was EUR 13.1 million, broadly in line with Q1 2025 (EUR 13.8m); Digital EUR 10.5m and Telephone Services EUR 2.6m.

Q1 2026 group EBITDA rose to EUR 0.8 million (Q1 2025: EUR 0.3m); Digital EBITDA doubled to EUR 0.8m and Telephone Services reached roughly break-even (EUR 0.0m, improved from -0.1m).

Martin Walter will assume the role of CEO on 1 May 2026; the company plans to continue efficiency measures and target product-portfolio optimisation to boost appeal to its customer base.

2026 guidance: projected consolidated revenue of EUR 50–54 million and EBITDA of EUR 2.6–3.2 million.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at 11 88 0 Solutions Akt is on 23.04.2026.

The price of 11 88 0 Solutions Akt at the time of the news was 0,5750EUR and was up +1,32 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +13,04 % since publication.





