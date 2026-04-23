🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLudwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier
    65 Aufrufe 65 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Ludwig Beck at Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Announces Q1 2026 Results

    In Q1 2026, the company faced softer sales and weaker earnings, yet maintained a solid balance sheet and reaffirmed its commitment to brick-and-mortar retail.

    Ludwig Beck at Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Announces Q1 2026 Results
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Gross sales in Q1 2026 were €17.9m, down 2.0% year‑on‑year (prev. €18.3m), vs. a ~4.0% industry decline.
    • Profitability weakened: EBIT €-1.2m (prev. €-1.1m), EBT €-2.0m, EAT €-2.1m; gross profit €6.8m (prev. €7.0m) and gross margin fell to 45.1% from 45.6% due to higher markdowns.
    • Balance sheet: total assets €161.2m; long‑term assets €144.3m including the Marienplatz property (~€70m) and right‑of‑use assets €55.2m; cash and cash equivalents €0.4m.
    • Funding and liabilities: equity €59.8m (equity ratio 37.1%); total liabilities €101.4m; long‑term liabilities down to €72.2m while short‑term liabilities rose to €29.3m (reflecting seasonal inventory financing and Q1 results).
    • Cash flow and working capital: operating cash flow -€3.1m (worse than -€1.6m prior year) mainly due to working capital changes; investing cash flow -€0.1m; financing cash flow +€3.2m; inventory increased from €11.7m to €13.5m.
    • Employees and outlook: staff reduced to 391 (FTE 255) and 38 apprentices; company issues a cautious outlook citing weak consumer sentiment and external headwinds (late winter, strikes, geopolitical tensions raising energy/transport costs) but remains committed to brick‑and‑mortar retail.

    The next important date, Quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026. (Alternative: "Quarterly report for Q1 2026" or "Quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2026."), at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 23.04.2026.

    The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 18,050EUR and was down -1,37 % compared with the previous day.


    Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier

    -1,61 %
    +2,25 %
    +7,06 %
    +21,33 %
    +24,66 %
    -29,46 %
    -31,06 %
    -46,47 %
    +21,51 %
    ISIN:DE0005199905WKN:519990
    Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Ludwig Beck at Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Announces Q1 2026 Results In Q1 2026, the company faced softer sales and weaker earnings, yet maintained a solid balance sheet and reaffirmed its commitment to brick-and-mortar retail.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     