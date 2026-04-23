Ludwig Beck at Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Announces Q1 2026 Results

Gross sales in Q1 2026 were €17.9m, down 2.0% year‑on‑year (prev. €18.3m), vs. a ~4.0% industry decline.

Profitability weakened: EBIT €-1.2m (prev. €-1.1m), EBT €-2.0m, EAT €-2.1m; gross profit €6.8m (prev. €7.0m) and gross margin fell to 45.1% from 45.6% due to higher markdowns.

Balance sheet: total assets €161.2m; long‑term assets €144.3m including the Marienplatz property (~€70m) and right‑of‑use assets €55.2m; cash and cash equivalents €0.4m.

Funding and liabilities: equity €59.8m (equity ratio 37.1%); total liabilities €101.4m; long‑term liabilities down to €72.2m while short‑term liabilities rose to €29.3m (reflecting seasonal inventory financing and Q1 results).

Cash flow and working capital: operating cash flow -€3.1m (worse than -€1.6m prior year) mainly due to working capital changes; investing cash flow -€0.1m; financing cash flow +€3.2m; inventory increased from €11.7m to €13.5m.

Employees and outlook: staff reduced to 391 (FTE 255) and 38 apprentices; company issues a cautious outlook citing weak consumer sentiment and external headwinds (late winter, strikes, geopolitical tensions raising energy/transport costs) but remains committed to brick‑and‑mortar retail.

The next important date, Quarterly report for the first quarter of 2026. (Alternative: "Quarterly report for Q1 2026" or "Quarterly statement for the first quarter of 2026."), at Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier is on 23.04.2026.

The price of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier at the time of the news was 18,050EUR and was down -1,37 % compared with the previous day.





