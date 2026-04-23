FRIWO's 2026 Strategy: Innovating and Going Global for Future Growth

FY2025 Group revenue €77.4m (2024: €93.0m); operating profit improved to €13.7m and reported EBIT turned from -€3.6m to +€0.1m, driven by lower production costs, efficiency gains and a better product mix.

Earnings after tax €13.9m (2024: -€6.2m) largely due to transaction-related proceeds; disposal of the E‑Drives business, JV minority interests in India and DIN rail business generated €19.0m profit after tax; EPS rose from -€0.73 to €1.63.

Balance sheet strengthened: transaction proceeds €28.9m cut net debt from €26.0m to €1.9m; equity rose to €15.1m and equity ratio improved to 35.6% (end‑2024: 5.3%).

Order activity: new order intake €76.1m and order backlog €32.1m (2024: intake €86.5m, backlog €43.7m).

Workforce and structure: headcount declined to 866 (from 1,206), ~90% of employees based in Vietnam; company completed portfolio restructuring and increased cost flexibility.

2026 outlook and medium‑term targets: guidance €67–77m revenue for 2026 and a slightly positive adjusted EBIT expected; through 2030 aim for up to 10% average annual revenue growth and an EBIT margin >5%, subject to geopolitical and material‑supply uncertainties (Middle East crisis).

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at FRIWO is on 23.04.2026.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 5,0800EUR and was up +1,60 % compared with the previous day.





