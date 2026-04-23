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    FRIWO's 2026 Strategy: Innovating and Going Global for Future Growth

    After a year of deep restructuring, the Group emerges leaner, more profitable and financially stronger, setting the stage for renewed growth through 2030.

    FRIWO's 2026 Strategy: Innovating and Going Global for Future Growth
    Foto: Dena Skulskaya - Unsplash
    • FY2025 Group revenue €77.4m (2024: €93.0m); operating profit improved to €13.7m and reported EBIT turned from -€3.6m to +€0.1m, driven by lower production costs, efficiency gains and a better product mix.
    • Earnings after tax €13.9m (2024: -€6.2m) largely due to transaction-related proceeds; disposal of the E‑Drives business, JV minority interests in India and DIN rail business generated €19.0m profit after tax; EPS rose from -€0.73 to €1.63.
    • Balance sheet strengthened: transaction proceeds €28.9m cut net debt from €26.0m to €1.9m; equity rose to €15.1m and equity ratio improved to 35.6% (end‑2024: 5.3%).
    • Order activity: new order intake €76.1m and order backlog €32.1m (2024: intake €86.5m, backlog €43.7m).
    • Workforce and structure: headcount declined to 866 (from 1,206), ~90% of employees based in Vietnam; company completed portfolio restructuring and increased cost flexibility.
    • 2026 outlook and medium‑term targets: guidance €67–77m revenue for 2026 and a slightly positive adjusted EBIT expected; through 2030 aim for up to 10% average annual revenue growth and an EBIT margin >5%, subject to geopolitical and material‑supply uncertainties (Middle East crisis).

    The next important date, Publication of the consolidated/annual financial statements, at FRIWO is on 23.04.2026.

    The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 5,0800EUR and was up +1,60 % compared with the previous day.


    FRIWO

    -3,60 %
    0,00 %
    -0,41 %
    -16,90 %
    -43,95 %
    -87,45 %
    -79,22 %
    -71,05 %
    -34,04 %
    ISIN:DE0006201106WKN:620110
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    FRIWO's 2026 Strategy: Innovating and Going Global for Future Growth After a year of deep restructuring, the Group emerges leaner, more profitable and financially stronger, setting the stage for renewed growth through 2030.
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