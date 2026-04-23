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    fox e-mobility AG: Swiss Subsidiary's Insolvency Revoked

    After emerging from insolvency, Fox Automotive Switzerland AG is accelerating MIA’s comeback, restoring full rights, fresh capital, and renewed momentum for fox e-mobility AG.

    fox e-mobility AG: Swiss Subsidiary's Insolvency Revoked
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • fox e-mobility AG announces its Swiss subsidiary, Fox Automotive Switzerland AG, is no longer in insolvency proceedings and has resumed its vehicle (MIA) development, production and distribution activities.
    • The insolvency order from the 2025 judicial restructuring was revoked by final judgment of the Swiss Cantonal Court of Trogen on 20 April 2026 (Art. 195 SchKG).
    • Fox Automotive Switzerland AG retains unrestricted title to the entire MIA know‑how, including registered patents, trademarks, designs, construction and development data.
    • Revocation permits an imminent capital increase of Fox Automotive Switzerland AG from CHF 105,500 by CHF 894,500 to CHF 1,000,000 (1 million shares at CHF 1 nominal), prepared by the General Meeting and Board.
    • The capital contribution will be made by the company’s creditors by way of set‑off (debt‑equity swap).
    • As a result, parent company fox e‑mobility AG will write up the carrying value of its holding from EUR 6.5m (FY2025) to EUR 36.75m (50% of 2023 book value) for 2026; the write‑up will be tax‑free.






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    fox e-mobility AG: Swiss Subsidiary's Insolvency Revoked After emerging from insolvency, Fox Automotive Switzerland AG is accelerating MIA’s comeback, restoring full rights, fresh capital, and renewed momentum for fox e-mobility AG.
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