DAX, Kakaku.com & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Heritage Mining
|🥈
|European Lithium
|🥉
|Zefiro Methane
|LPKF Laser & Electronics
|POET Technologies
|ServiceNow
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|277
|🥈
|Tesla
|62
|🥉
|TUI
|37
|Gerresheimer
|34
|POET Technologies
|33
|Atos
|25
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Kakaku.com
|+26,32 %
|🥈
|The Italian Sea Group
|+23,53 %
|🥉
|Asia Tele-Net and Technology
|+23,21 %
|🟥
|Nynomic
|-18,75 %
|🟥
|Sparc AI
|-21,80 %
|🟥
|Medpace Holdings
|-23,33 %
Heritage Mining
Wochenperformance: +134,48 %
Wochenperformance: +134,48 %
Platz 1
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: +28,76 %
Wochenperformance: +28,76 %
Platz 2
Zefiro Methane
Wochenperformance: +39,84 %
Wochenperformance: +39,84 %
Platz 3
LPKF Laser & Electronics
Wochenperformance: +58,42 %
Wochenperformance: +58,42 %
Platz 4
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +80,65 %
Wochenperformance: +80,65 %
Platz 5
ServiceNow
Wochenperformance: -8,82 %
Wochenperformance: -8,82 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,92 %
Wochenperformance: -0,92 %
Platz 7
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -5,23 %
Wochenperformance: -5,23 %
Platz 8
TUI
Wochenperformance: -9,10 %
Wochenperformance: -9,10 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +9,47 %
Wochenperformance: +9,47 %
Platz 10
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +80,65 %
Wochenperformance: +80,65 %
Platz 11
Atos
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Wochenperformance: -6,53 %
Platz 12
Kakaku.com
Wochenperformance: +25,76 %
Wochenperformance: +25,76 %
Platz 13
The Italian Sea Group
Wochenperformance: +80,14 %
Wochenperformance: +80,14 %
Platz 14
Asia Tele-Net and Technology
Wochenperformance: +177,49 %
Wochenperformance: +177,49 %
Platz 15
Nynomic
Wochenperformance: +45,85 %
Wochenperformance: +45,85 %
Platz 16
Sparc AI
Wochenperformance: +252,35 %
Wochenperformance: +252,35 %
Platz 17
Medpace Holdings
Wochenperformance: -24,22 %
Wochenperformance: -24,22 %
Platz 18
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