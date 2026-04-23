FORVIA HELLA Q1 2026 Sales Surge: Strong Start to the Fiscal Year

Currency-adjusted Q1 2026 sales were stable at €2.0 billion; reported sales fell 2.9% to €1.9 billion due to negative currency effects, while global light vehicle production declined 3.4% (S&P Mobility).

Electronics sales rose 2.7% (organic +6.8%) to €889 million, driven by 77 GHz radar sensors and energy management components, and Electronics became FORVIA HELLA’s largest Business Group for the first time.

Lighting sales fell 10.8% (organic -7.7%) to €843 million; growth in Asia (China) was offset by weak performance and project phase-outs in Europe and the Americas.

Lifecycle Solutions sales increased 3.3% (organic +5.6%) to €262 million, supported by special OEM business (trucks, buses, agriculture, construction), workshop equipment demand, and spare-parts growth including re-entry into thermal management.

Group-wide sales were supported by Electronics and Lifecycle Solutions, while Lighting underperformance prompted measures to restore growth (portfolio development, customer expansion, focus on volume segment).

Full Q1 financial results will be published on 29 April 2026 at 07:00 CEST.

The next important date, Results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026; press release; conference call for analysts and investors., at HELLA is on 29.04.2026.

The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 69,90EUR and was up +1,08 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.929,81PKT (-0,98 %).





