🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHELLA AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HELLA
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    FORVIA HELLA Q1 2026 Sales Surge: Strong Start to the Fiscal Year

    FORVIA HELLA navigated a mixed first quarter: resilient electronics and lifecycle solutions offset currency headwinds and weaker lighting performance.

    FORVIA HELLA Q1 2026 Sales Surge: Strong Start to the Fiscal Year
    Foto: creativemariolorek - stock.adobe.com
    • Currency-adjusted Q1 2026 sales were stable at €2.0 billion; reported sales fell 2.9% to €1.9 billion due to negative currency effects, while global light vehicle production declined 3.4% (S&P Mobility).
    • Electronics sales rose 2.7% (organic +6.8%) to €889 million, driven by 77 GHz radar sensors and energy management components, and Electronics became FORVIA HELLA’s largest Business Group for the first time.
    • Lighting sales fell 10.8% (organic -7.7%) to €843 million; growth in Asia (China) was offset by weak performance and project phase-outs in Europe and the Americas.
    • Lifecycle Solutions sales increased 3.3% (organic +5.6%) to €262 million, supported by special OEM business (trucks, buses, agriculture, construction), workshop equipment demand, and spare-parts growth including re-entry into thermal management.
    • Group-wide sales were supported by Electronics and Lifecycle Solutions, while Lighting underperformance prompted measures to restore growth (portfolio development, customer expansion, focus on volume segment).
    • Full Q1 financial results will be published on 29 April 2026 at 07:00 CEST.

    The next important date, Results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026; press release; conference call for analysts and investors., at HELLA is on 29.04.2026.

    The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 69,90EUR and was up +1,08 % compared with the previous day.
    4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.929,81PKT (-0,98 %).


    HELLA

    +0,87 %
    -4,43 %
    -4,56 %
    -14,48 %
    -22,97 %
    -12,50 %
    +55,07 %
    +102,74 %
    +153,82 %
    ISIN:DE000A13SX22WKN:A13SX2
    HELLA direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    FORVIA HELLA Q1 2026 Sales Surge: Strong Start to the Fiscal Year FORVIA HELLA navigated a mixed first quarter: resilient electronics and lifecycle solutions offset currency headwinds and weaker lighting performance.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     