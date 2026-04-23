AS Invest Capital Plans 2027 IPO & Accelerates Growth
Poised for a transformative leap, AS Invest Capital Ltd. eyes an early-2027 IPO to unlock global capital, scale acquisitions, and accelerate its international growth ambitions.
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- AS Invest Capital Ltd. is considering an IPO for early 2027 as part of its long-term growth strategy
- The company has recently completed a comprehensive restructuring and refinancing phase to stabilize its project portfolio and financing structures
- The planned IPO aims to access international capital markets, broaden investor base, and increase transparency and flexibility for larger transactions
- The company is targeting a valuation of over EUR 1 billion, based on current market indications and anticipated acquisitions
- The Group focuses on exploiting market inefficiencies, distressed assets, and off-market transactions through targeted capital deployment
- Strategic partnerships and international expansion are being evaluated to enhance operational capacity and accelerate growth across Europe and globally
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