Kick Off 2024 with a Powerful Start!

Net sales increased organically by 3.9% to CHF 3,520 million in Q1 2026, driven by strong market demand.

Recurring EBIT grew organically by 8.3% to CHF 431 million, despite a slight margin decrease due to scope effects.

Holcim completed five acquisitions in Q1, including a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo in Peru and a Colombian building materials business, to expand in Latin America.

The company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, targeting 3-5% organic net sales growth and 8-10% organic EBIT growth.

Customer demand for sustainable products increased, with ECOPact and ECOPlanet sales rising to 31% and 39% of respective categories, and recycled materials volume up 24%.

AI initiatives are a strategic focus, with 38 projects aiming to generate CHF 200 million in recurring EBIT benefits by 2028, enhancing performance and customer services.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Holcim is on 24.04.2026.



