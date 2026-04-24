Kick Off 2024 with a Powerful Start!
Holcim starts 2026 with solid organic growth, strategic Latin American expansion, rising demand for sustainable solutions, and ambitious AI-driven efficiency gains.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Net sales increased organically by 3.9% to CHF 3,520 million in Q1 2026, driven by strong market demand.
- Recurring EBIT grew organically by 8.3% to CHF 431 million, despite a slight margin decrease due to scope effects.
- Holcim completed five acquisitions in Q1, including a majority stake in Cementos Pacasmayo in Peru and a Colombian building materials business, to expand in Latin America.
- The company confirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, targeting 3-5% organic net sales growth and 8-10% organic EBIT growth.
- Customer demand for sustainable products increased, with ECOPact and ECOPlanet sales rising to 31% and 39% of respective categories, and recycled materials volume up 24%.
- AI initiatives are a strategic focus, with 38 projects aiming to generate CHF 200 million in recurring EBIT benefits by 2028, enhancing performance and customer services.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Holcim is on 24.04.2026.
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