Siegfried Secures Antitrust Approval for US & Australia Drug Sites Acquisition
Siegfried accelerates its growth trajectory with a strategic US- and Australia-focused acquisition, expanding capacity, capabilities, and its global footprint in small-molecule drug substances.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- All antitrust clearances obtained and all closing conditions satisfied; the acquisition will close on May 1, 2026.
- Siegfried is acquiring three small-molecule drug-substance sites from an affiliate of SK Capital Partners: Noramco (Wilmington, DE — commercial-scale), Purisys (Athens, GA — clinical API development/manufacturing), and Extractas Bioscience (Westbury, Tasmania — purified products); around 400 employees will join Siegfried.
- The deal adds highly demanded US manufacturing capacity and complements capabilities (exclusive synthesis, controlled-substance capacity, early‑phase development and extraction expertise) to support customers from early phase to commercial manufacturing.
- Expected net sales contribution for 2026 is about USD 100m (annualized ~USD 155m).
- Updated 2026 growth outlook: Drug Substances now expected to grow high‑single‑digit in local currencies (previously low‑single‑digit); Drug Products unchanged (high‑single‑digit); Group now expected high‑single‑digit growth (previously low‑single‑digit).
- Profitability: the acquisition is expected at or above the current group EBITDA margin; Siegfried continues to target a core EBITDA margin above 23% and confirms a positive mid‑term outlook for profitable growth above market (excl. M&A).
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