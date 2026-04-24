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    ASTA Energy Solutions Reports Strong FY 2025 Results & Boosts Strategy After Frankfurt IPO

    ASTA Energy Solutions powers ahead with record 2025 results, robust cash generation and fresh IPO funds, setting the stage for another year of profitable growth.

    ASTA Energy Solutions Reports Strong FY 2025 Results & Boosts Strategy After Frankfurt IPO
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • ASTA Energy Solutions AG reported strong FY 2025 results with net sales of EUR 695.8 million, an 8.3% increase year-over-year.
    • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 36.9% to EUR 48.6 million, with an improved margin of 33.2% on net-value sales.
    • Net income significantly increased to EUR 30.1 million, supported by higher profitability and a positive EUR 3.4 million one-off effect.
    • The company invested EUR 34.5 million in capital expenditures to expand global capacity, while free cash flow remained healthy at EUR 14.1 million.
    • ASTA completed its IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in January 2026, raising approximately EUR 125 million to fund capacity expansion and recycling initiatives.
    • For 2026, ASTA forecasts net sales over EUR 790 million and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 55-59 million, emphasizing continued growth and operational efficiency.

    The price of ASTA Energy Solutions at the time of the news was 46,60EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,86 % since publication.


    ASTA Energy Solutions

    +0,86 %
    -0,95 %
    +20,20 %
    +17,08 %
    ISIN:AT100ASTA001WKN:A4214T
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    ASTA Energy Solutions Reports Strong FY 2025 Results & Boosts Strategy After Frankfurt IPO ASTA Energy Solutions powers ahead with record 2025 results, robust cash generation and fresh IPO funds, setting the stage for another year of profitable growth.
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