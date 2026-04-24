ATOSS Software SE Starts FY 2026 Strong, Raises EBIT Margin Outlook to 34%+

ATOSS Software SE achieved 11% revenue growth in Q1 2026, reaching EUR 51.4 million, driven mainly by cloud and subscription services which increased by 27% to EUR 27.0 million.

Operating earnings rose to EUR 18.2 million with an EBIT margin of 35%, surpassing the previous year's 34%, and the company maintains its revenue forecast of around EUR 215 million for 2026.

The EBIT margin forecast for 2026 has been raised to at least 34%, reflecting strong operational performance and efficiency gains.

The company's cash position increased by 23% to EUR 162.1 million as of Q1 2026, supporting its growth and dividend payments, with a proposed dividend of EUR 2.28 per share.

Cloud & subscription order backlog grew by 23% to EUR 114.3 million, and the current ARR from cloud & subscriptions increased by 27% to EUR 109.8 million, indicating high revenue visibility.

The company confirms its positive outlook for 2026, emphasizing its technological leadership, strong financial position, and growth opportunities in AI and digitalization across domestic and international markets.

The next important date, Quarterly report for the three-month financial statement, at ATOSS Software is on 24.04.2026.

The price of ATOSS Software at the time of the news was 79,45EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 79,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,38 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.856,80PKT (-0,97 %).





