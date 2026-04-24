LIBERO Football Finance Announces 2025 Financial Results
Amid legal headwinds and a hefty settlement, LIBERO football finance AG closes 2025 in the red while pressing ahead with its global football financing ambitions.
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- LIBERO football finance AG reported a net loss of EUR 886,000 for 2025.
- The auditor refused to issue an audit opinion on the 2025 financial statements due to ongoing legal proceedings in Spain related to a partnership with FC Barcelona.
- A partial settlement of approximately EUR 25 million has been reached in the legal case, with discussions ongoing to settle the remaining EUR 15 million in 2026.
- The company continues to implement its new strategy as an international football financing marketplace and investor, aiming for sustainable growth.
- The 2025 financial statements were approved by the Supervisory Board on 16 April 2026 and will be available on the company's website from around 09:00.
- LIBERO football finance AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and specializes in providing financial and advisory support to football clubs.
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