INFICON Shines in Q1, Boosts Guidance for the Year
INFICON starts 2026 with solid momentum: rising sales, resilient margins despite headwinds, and upgraded guidance on the back of a booming semiconductor market.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- INFICON reported strong first quarter 2026 sales of USD 181.0 million, a 14.4% increase year-on-year, with growth across most markets except Security & Energy.
- The company’s order intake remained robust, with a book-to-bill ratio well above 1, driven by continued acceleration in the semiconductor industry.
- Operating margin was 16.3%, including around 3 percentage points of one-off restructuring costs, with underlying margins remaining resilient despite foreign exchange and tariff headwinds.
- INFICON raised its full-year 2026 sales guidance to USD 710-750 million and increased its operating income margin forecast to 18-20%, supported by positive market outlook and operational progress.
- The gross profit increased by 6.1% to USD 83.1 million, and net earnings per share were USD 0.94, compared to USD 1.02 in the same period last year.
- The company maintains a solid financial position with a 74.1% equity ratio, strong operating cash flow of USD 21.7 million, and stable inventory levels.
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