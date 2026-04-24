Evotec Announces Exciting CFO Transition: Leadership Update
Evotec announces a leadership transition as seasoned finance expert Claire Hinshelwood prepares to succeed outgoing CFO Paul Hitchin in guiding the company’s next growth phase.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Paul Hitchin will step down as CFO of Evotec on April 30, 2026, for personal reasons
- Claire Hinshelwood will succeed Paul Hitchin as CFO starting May 1, 2026, bringing over 30 years of financial leadership experience
- Hinshelwood previously served as Group CFO at BMI Group and held senior roles at Novartis and Syngenta
- Evotec’s CEO, Dr. Christian Wojczewski, praised Hitchin’s contributions and expressed confidence in Hinshelwood’s ability to lead the company’s growth
- Evotec is a life science company focused on drug discovery and development, utilizing advanced technologies and AI, with a global team of over 4,500 experts
- The announcement includes forward-looking statements about Evotec’s future plans, revenues, and growth, which are subject to risks and uncertainties
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Evotec is on 06.05.2026.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,4075EUR and was down -2,13 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.856,80PKT (-0,97 %).
-3,17 %
-3,66 %
+29,28 %
-12,05 %
-25,70 %
-69,50 %
-84,06 %
+50,04 %
-63,97 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte