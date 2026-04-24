Evotec Announces Exciting CFO Transition: Leadership Update

Paul Hitchin will step down as CFO of Evotec on April 30, 2026, for personal reasons

Claire Hinshelwood will succeed Paul Hitchin as CFO starting May 1, 2026, bringing over 30 years of financial leadership experience

Hinshelwood previously served as Group CFO at BMI Group and held senior roles at Novartis and Syngenta

Evotec’s CEO, Dr. Christian Wojczewski, praised Hitchin’s contributions and expressed confidence in Hinshelwood’s ability to lead the company’s growth

Evotec is a life science company focused on drug discovery and development, utilizing advanced technologies and AI, with a global team of over 4,500 experts

The announcement includes forward-looking statements about Evotec’s future plans, revenues, and growth, which are subject to risks and uncertainties

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Evotec is on 06.05.2026.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 5,4075EUR and was down -2,13 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.856,80PKT (-0,97 %).





