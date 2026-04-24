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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsHomann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32
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    Homann Holzwerkstoffe 7.50% Bond Boosts Revenues in 2025, EBITDA Affected by Lithuania Start-ups

    In 2025, the Group balanced solid revenue growth with pressure on margins, as major start-up investments reshaped profitability, financing, and the outlook for 2026.

    Homann Holzwerkstoffe 7.50% Bond Boosts Revenues in 2025, EBITDA Affected by Lithuania Start-ups
    • Revenues rose to EUR 383.1m in 2025 (2024: EUR 369.9m), meeting guidance and with largely stable prices.
    • Adjusted operating EBITDA fell to EUR 38.2m (2024: EUR 56.3m), yielding a 9.5% margin (2024: 15.3%), mainly due to start‑up losses at the new Pagiriai, Lithuania plant.
    • The Pagiriai plant (production start May 8, 2025) caused EUR 15.6m in operating start‑up losses; excluding these, existing plants delivered adjusted EBITDA of EUR 53.9m (2024: EUR 64.4m).
    • Consolidated net income was a loss of EUR -12.9m (2024: profit EUR 14.2m); excluding start‑up losses, net earnings were EUR 12.5m (2024: EUR 29.7m).
    • Financing strengthened: a EUR 120m seven‑year corporate bond was issued in June 2025 and secondarily listed on Oslo in December 2025; Pagiriai financing extended to 2030; total assets rose to EUR 627.6m while equity fell to EUR 186.3m (equity ratio 29.7%).
    • Outlook 2026: management expects a moderate increase in revenues and adjusted EBITDA driven by Pagiriai ramp‑up and Losheim investments, but warns results are subject to geopolitical risks (Middle East) and cost‑pass‑through uncertainty.

    The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 at the time of the news was 100,93EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 100,68EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,25 % since publication.


    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32

    +0,48 %
    0,00 %
    +3,14 %
    -3,56 %
    +0,31 %
    ISIN:NO0013536169WKN:A4DFTR
    Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    Homann Holzwerkstoffe 7.50% Bond Boosts Revenues in 2025, EBITDA Affected by Lithuania Start-ups In 2025, the Group balanced solid revenue growth with pressure on margins, as major start-up investments reshaped profitability, financing, and the outlook for 2026.
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