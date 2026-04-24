Jungheinrich Q1 2026: Earnings Drop Significantly Below Last Year
In Q1 2026, revenue softened while EBIT and margin declined, hit by price pressure, capacity issues and a strike—despite stronger order intake and an unchanged outlook.
Foto: Markus Scholz - picture alliance/dpa
- Q1 2026 revenue: €1,272 million (prior year: €1,305 million).
- EBIT declined to €56.5 million (prior year: €104.5 million); EBIT margin fell to 4.4% (prior: 8.0%).
- Profitability hit by increased price pressure, negative capacity‑utilisation effects and the Lüneburg plant strike (ended Feb 2026), causing a lower gross margin.
- EBIT includes one‑off effects: deconsolidation of the sold Russian subsidiary (€20 million) and transformation‑programme expenses (€1 million); no one‑offs in the prior period.
- Order intake rose to €1,535 million (prior: €1,386 million), partly due to pull‑forward effects from price increases.
- Full‑year forecast (published 27 Mar 2026) remains unchanged; interim statement as of 31 Mar 2026 will be published on 7 May 2026.
The next important date, "Quarterly report as of March 31, 2026." (Alternative: "Quarterly statement as at March 31, 2026."), at Jungheinrich is on 07.05.2026.
The price of Jungheinrich at the time of the news was 26,36EUR and was down -7,80 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,640EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,53 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.276,88PKT (-1,67 %).
-13,08 %
-17,22 %
-13,81 %
-36,60 %
-22,52 %
-5,73 %
-36,03 %
+0,26 %
+2.631,87 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte