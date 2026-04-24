Jungheinrich Q1 2026: Earnings Drop Significantly Below Last Year

Q1 2026 revenue: €1,272 million (prior year: €1,305 million).

EBIT declined to €56.5 million (prior year: €104.5 million); EBIT margin fell to 4.4% (prior: 8.0%).

Profitability hit by increased price pressure, negative capacity‑utilisation effects and the Lüneburg plant strike (ended Feb 2026), causing a lower gross margin.

EBIT includes one‑off effects: deconsolidation of the sold Russian subsidiary (€20 million) and transformation‑programme expenses (€1 million); no one‑offs in the prior period.

Order intake rose to €1,535 million (prior: €1,386 million), partly due to pull‑forward effects from price increases.

Full‑year forecast (published 27 Mar 2026) remains unchanged; interim statement as of 31 Mar 2026 will be published on 7 May 2026.

The next important date, "Quarterly report as of March 31, 2026." (Alternative: "Quarterly statement as at March 31, 2026."), at Jungheinrich is on 07.05.2026.

The price of Jungheinrich at the time of the news was 26,36EUR and was down -7,80 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,640EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,53 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.276,88PKT (-1,67 %).





