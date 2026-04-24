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    Jungheinrich Q1 2026: Earnings Drop Significantly Below Last Year

    In Q1 2026, revenue softened while EBIT and margin declined, hit by price pressure, capacity issues and a strike—despite stronger order intake and an unchanged outlook.

    Jungheinrich Q1 2026: Earnings Drop Significantly Below Last Year
    Foto: Markus Scholz - picture alliance/dpa
    • Q1 2026 revenue: €1,272 million (prior year: €1,305 million).
    • EBIT declined to €56.5 million (prior year: €104.5 million); EBIT margin fell to 4.4% (prior: 8.0%).
    • Profitability hit by increased price pressure, negative capacity‑utilisation effects and the Lüneburg plant strike (ended Feb 2026), causing a lower gross margin.
    • EBIT includes one‑off effects: deconsolidation of the sold Russian subsidiary (€20 million) and transformation‑programme expenses (€1 million); no one‑offs in the prior period.
    • Order intake rose to €1,535 million (prior: €1,386 million), partly due to pull‑forward effects from price increases.
    • Full‑year forecast (published 27 Mar 2026) remains unchanged; interim statement as of 31 Mar 2026 will be published on 7 May 2026.

    The next important date, "Quarterly report as of March 31, 2026." (Alternative: "Quarterly statement as at March 31, 2026."), at Jungheinrich is on 07.05.2026.

    The price of Jungheinrich at the time of the news was 26,36EUR and was down -7,80 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,640EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,53 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.276,88PKT (-1,67 %).


    Jungheinrich

    -13,08 %
    -17,22 %
    -13,81 %
    -36,60 %
    -22,52 %
    -5,73 %
    -36,03 %
    +0,26 %
    +2.631,87 %
    ISIN:DE0006219934WKN:621993
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    Jungheinrich Q1 2026: Earnings Drop Significantly Below Last Year In Q1 2026, revenue softened while EBIT and margin declined, hit by price pressure, capacity issues and a strike—despite stronger order intake and an unchanged outlook.
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