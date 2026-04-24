Ringmetall SE Boosts 2025 Revenues with Successful Acquisitions

Ringmetall SE increased its group revenue by 7.3% to EUR 187.7 million in 2025 due to successful acquisitions

EBITDA slightly decreased by 3.1% to EUR 23.0 million, mainly due to one-off effects and weaker market demand

The Liner division experienced a revenue growth of 41.8%, with EBITDA increasing by 46.2% to EUR 10.9 million

The closure systems division saw a revenue decline of 7.9%, while total assets remained nearly constant at EUR 178.3 million

The company maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting revenues between EUR 185 million and EUR 205 million and EBITDA between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million

Despite challenging economic conditions, the management highlights the successful integration of acquisitions and strategic growth efforts

The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 2,8000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





