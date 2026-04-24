Ringmetall SE Boosts 2025 Revenues with Successful Acquisitions
In a challenging market, Ringmetall SE balanced acquisition-driven growth with margin pressure, setting the stage for an ambitious 2026 outlook.
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- Ringmetall SE increased its group revenue by 7.3% to EUR 187.7 million in 2025 due to successful acquisitions
- EBITDA slightly decreased by 3.1% to EUR 23.0 million, mainly due to one-off effects and weaker market demand
- The Liner division experienced a revenue growth of 41.8%, with EBITDA increasing by 46.2% to EUR 10.9 million
- The closure systems division saw a revenue decline of 7.9%, while total assets remained nearly constant at EUR 178.3 million
- The company maintains a positive outlook for 2026, expecting revenues between EUR 185 million and EUR 205 million and EBITDA between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million
- Despite challenging economic conditions, the management highlights the successful integration of acquisitions and strategic growth efforts
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