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    Verbio Gains from RED III: Strong Market Incentives for Climate & Energy

    Germany’s latest RED III reforms reset the rules for biofuels, tightening GHG targets, closing loopholes, and aiming to rebuild trust in a cleaner, more resilient energy system.

    Verbio Gains from RED III: Strong Market Incentives for Climate & Energy
    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
    • German Bundestag adopted implementation of RED III (announced April 24, 2026), establishing a clearer regulatory framework to correct market distortions and restore confidence in the biofuels/GHG quota system.
    • The greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction quota is raised from 12% to 17.5% in 2027 and will increase progressively to 65% by 2040.
    • Key rule changes: double counting of advanced biofuels is abolished, the cap on cultivated biomass for biofuels is extended to 5.8% until 2032, and mandatory on-site inspections to prevent fraud start in 2027.
    • Expected outcomes: stronger, more stable demand for sustainably produced regional biofuels and “green molecules,” improved energy security and price stability, and reduced reliance on fossil imports.
    • Complementary policy moves under discussion include raising ethanol blending in gasoline (from 10% toward 20%), counting advanced biofuels in EU fleet emissions calculations, and promoting biomethane (BioCNG/BioLNG) across transport, heating, and industry.
    • Industry view (Verbio): CEO Claus Sauter welcomes the tougher GHG quota and removal of distortions, expecting climate‑ and resilience‑premiums, support for regional agriculture, and renewed investor confidence in bioenergy.

    The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report as of March 31, 2026 (Q3 2025/2026) / Earnings call for analysts and investors, at Verbio is on 13.05.2026.

    The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 40,28EUR and was down -1,10 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,26EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.700,03PKT (-0,88 %).


    Verbio

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    +14,01 %
    +59,41 %
    +324,31 %
    +8,91 %
    +14,01 %
    +392,05 %
    +134,12 %
    ISIN:DE000A0JL9W6WKN:A0JL9W
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    Verbio Gains from RED III: Strong Market Incentives for Climate & Energy Germany’s latest RED III reforms reset the rules for biofuels, tightening GHG targets, closing loopholes, and aiming to rebuild trust in a cleaner, more resilient energy system.
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