DAX, MaxLinear & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: TOMRA Systems ASA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Intel
|🥈
|Wedgemount Resources
|🥉
|LPKF Laser & Electronics
|Rheinmetall
|HENSOLDT
|Heritage Mining
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|257
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|75
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|69
|Tesla
|54
|Atos
|47
|TUI
|43
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|MaxLinear
|+73,49 %
|🥈
|Intel
|+22,42 %
|🥉
|Organon & Company
|+22,19 %
|🟥
|Charter Communications Registered (A)
|-17,65 %
|🟥
|StoneCo Registered (A)
|-17,84 %
|🟥
|Tomra Systems
|-24,84 %
Intel
Wochenperformance: +28,19 %
Wochenperformance: +28,19 %
Platz 1
Wedgemount Resources
Wochenperformance: -2,30 %
Wochenperformance: -2,30 %
Platz 2
LPKF Laser & Electronics
Wochenperformance: +27,56 %
Wochenperformance: +27,56 %
Platz 3
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -11,19 %
Wochenperformance: -11,19 %
Platz 4
HENSOLDT
Wochenperformance: -11,61 %
Wochenperformance: -11,61 %
Platz 5
Heritage Mining
Wochenperformance: +134,48 %
Wochenperformance: +134,48 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,02 %
Wochenperformance: +0,02 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,28 %
Wochenperformance: -1,28 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -2,01 %
Wochenperformance: -2,01 %
Platz 9
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -2,90 %
Wochenperformance: -2,90 %
Platz 10
Atos
Wochenperformance: -9,14 %
Wochenperformance: -9,14 %
Platz 11
TUI
Wochenperformance: -12,10 %
Wochenperformance: -12,10 %
Platz 12
MaxLinear
Wochenperformance: +156,47 %
Wochenperformance: +156,47 %
Platz 13
Intel
Wochenperformance: +28,19 %
Wochenperformance: +28,19 %
Platz 14
Organon & Company
Wochenperformance: +21,26 %
Wochenperformance: +21,26 %
Platz 15
Charter Communications Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -15,14 %
Wochenperformance: -15,14 %
Platz 16
StoneCo Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -21,22 %
Wochenperformance: -21,22 %
Platz 17
Tomra Systems
Wochenperformance: -25,98 %
Wochenperformance: -25,98 %
Platz 18
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