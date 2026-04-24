DEAG Bond 7,75 % Hits Record Revenue & Earnings in FY 2025!

DEAG achieved record revenue of EUR 490 million in 2025, a 33% increase from the previous year.

EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 32.1 million, with the EBITDA margin rising from 3.9% to 6.6%.

Ticket sales reached over 12 million, including 3 million advance tickets for 2026, ensuring high visibility for the year.

The company continued its buy-and-build strategy, acquiring a majority stake in ROCKHARZ Festival and increasing stakes in Fane Productions and gigantic.com.

DEAG organized numerous major events and tours with artists like Ed Sheeran, Iron Maiden, and others, attracting millions of visitors.

For 2026, DEAG expects revenue to stay above EUR 400 million, with further EBITDA margin improvements, despite a temporary dip in total revenue.

The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29 at the time of the news was 100,00EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.





