DEAG Bond 7,75 % Hits Record Revenue & Earnings in FY 2025!
In 2025, DEAG hit new heights: record revenues, surging profitability, millions of tickets sold, and bold acquisitions set the stage for a strong 2026.
Foto: gaborsieto - stock.adobe.com
- DEAG achieved record revenue of EUR 490 million in 2025, a 33% increase from the previous year.
- EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 32.1 million, with the EBITDA margin rising from 3.9% to 6.6%.
- Ticket sales reached over 12 million, including 3 million advance tickets for 2026, ensuring high visibility for the year.
- The company continued its buy-and-build strategy, acquiring a majority stake in ROCKHARZ Festival and increasing stakes in Fane Productions and gigantic.com.
- DEAG organized numerous major events and tours with artists like Ed Sheeran, Iron Maiden, and others, attracting millions of visitors.
- For 2026, DEAG expects revenue to stay above EUR 400 million, with further EBITDA margin improvements, despite a temporary dip in total revenue.
The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29 at the time of the news was 100,00EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.
+0,10 %
-0,05 %
+0,81 %
-2,60 %
-0,50 %
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