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    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsDEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29
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    DEAG Bond 7,75 % Hits Record Revenue & Earnings in FY 2025!

    In 2025, DEAG hit new heights: record revenues, surging profitability, millions of tickets sold, and bold acquisitions set the stage for a strong 2026.

    DEAG Bond 7,75 % Hits Record Revenue & Earnings in FY 2025!
    Foto: gaborsieto - stock.adobe.com
    • DEAG achieved record revenue of EUR 490 million in 2025, a 33% increase from the previous year.
    • EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 32.1 million, with the EBITDA margin rising from 3.9% to 6.6%.
    • Ticket sales reached over 12 million, including 3 million advance tickets for 2026, ensuring high visibility for the year.
    • The company continued its buy-and-build strategy, acquiring a majority stake in ROCKHARZ Festival and increasing stakes in Fane Productions and gigantic.com.
    • DEAG organized numerous major events and tours with artists like Ed Sheeran, Iron Maiden, and others, attracting millions of visitors.
    • For 2026, DEAG expects revenue to stay above EUR 400 million, with further EBITDA margin improvements, despite a temporary dip in total revenue.

    The price of DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29 at the time of the news was 100,00EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.


    DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29

    +0,10 %
    -0,05 %
    +0,81 %
    -2,60 %
    -0,50 %
    ISIN:NO0013639112WKN:A460AS
    DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Unternehmensanleihe 7,75 % bis 10/29 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





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    DEAG Bond 7,75 % Hits Record Revenue & Earnings in FY 2025! In 2025, DEAG hit new heights: record revenues, surging profitability, millions of tickets sold, and bold acquisitions set the stage for a strong 2026.
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