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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärts468 SPAC II Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu 468 SPAC II Registered (A)
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    Marley Spoon Secures New Funding for German Subsidiary Restructuring

    Marley Spoon SE has secured expanded financing under challenging market conditions, finalising a key restructuring loan agreement with Runway Growth Finance.

    Marley Spoon Secures New Funding for German Subsidiary Restructuring
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Financing transaction completed: financing documentation finalised and signed with Runway Growth Finance Corp. and Runway Growth Finance L.P. (the Lenders).
    • Transaction relates to the financial restructuring of Marley Spoon SE, a 99.5%-owned German subsidiary of Marley Spoon Group SE.
    • Loan to MSSE increased to approximately EUR 45.5 million (previously approx. EUR 35.1 million) due to an increased financing need from adverse market conditions.
    • Non‑subordinated loan amount raised from EUR 8.2 million to EUR 15.0 million.
    • No material change expected to the amount subject to qualified subordination; other key terms (Lenders’ conversion rights, simplified capital reduction at MSSE, warrant to Lenders, holding structure) remain as previously announced.
    • Announcement dated 24 April 2026; contains inside information, publication restrictions (not for US, Canada, Japan), forward‑looking statements disclaimer; contact: Peter Lorenz, General Counsel.


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    Marley Spoon Secures New Funding for German Subsidiary Restructuring Marley Spoon SE has secured expanded financing under challenging market conditions, finalising a key restructuring loan agreement with Runway Growth Finance.
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