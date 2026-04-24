Marley Spoon Secures New Funding for German Subsidiary Restructuring
Marley Spoon SE has secured expanded financing under challenging market conditions, finalising a key restructuring loan agreement with Runway Growth Finance.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Financing transaction completed: financing documentation finalised and signed with Runway Growth Finance Corp. and Runway Growth Finance L.P. (the Lenders).
- Transaction relates to the financial restructuring of Marley Spoon SE, a 99.5%-owned German subsidiary of Marley Spoon Group SE.
- Loan to MSSE increased to approximately EUR 45.5 million (previously approx. EUR 35.1 million) due to an increased financing need from adverse market conditions.
- Non‑subordinated loan amount raised from EUR 8.2 million to EUR 15.0 million.
- No material change expected to the amount subject to qualified subordination; other key terms (Lenders’ conversion rights, simplified capital reduction at MSSE, warrant to Lenders, holding structure) remain as previously announced.
- Announcement dated 24 April 2026; contains inside information, publication restrictions (not for US, Canada, Japan), forward‑looking statements disclaimer; contact: Peter Lorenz, General Counsel.
+3,07 %
-15,87 %
+15,29 %
-4,62 %
-97,98 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte