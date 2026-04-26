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    VITRUVIA MEDICAL Reports 2025 Annual Results: Key Highlights

    Vitruvia Medical AG marks a breakthrough year: turning losses into profit, boosting subsidiary growth, and surpassing ambitious 2025 financial targets.

    VITRUVIA MEDICAL Reports 2025 Annual Results: Key Highlights
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Vitruvia Medical AG reported its first profit after taxes of CHF 308,670.73 in 2025, compared to a loss of CHF 173,775.93 in 2024.
    • The subsidiary LT Technologies GmbH & Co. KG generated revenue of EUR 2,540,929 in 2025, a 26% increase from EUR 2,016,279 in the previous year.
    • EBITA for LT Technologies improved by 55%, rising from EUR 178,398 to EUR 277,215 in 2025.
    • The company's revenue and profit targets for 2025 were more than met, with expectations of continued growth in 2026.
    • Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focused on medical devices and surgical instruments, emphasizing innovation and sustainability.
    • The company is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich and is based in Anglikon, Switzerland.






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