VITRUVIA MEDICAL Reports 2025 Annual Results: Key Highlights
Vitruvia Medical AG marks a breakthrough year: turning losses into profit, boosting subsidiary growth, and surpassing ambitious 2025 financial targets.
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- Vitruvia Medical AG reported its first profit after taxes of CHF 308,670.73 in 2025, compared to a loss of CHF 173,775.93 in 2024.
- The subsidiary LT Technologies GmbH & Co. KG generated revenue of EUR 2,540,929 in 2025, a 26% increase from EUR 2,016,279 in the previous year.
- EBITA for LT Technologies improved by 55%, rising from EUR 178,398 to EUR 277,215 in 2025.
- The company's revenue and profit targets for 2025 were more than met, with expectations of continued growth in 2026.
- Vitruvia Medical AG is a Swiss investment company focused on medical devices and surgical instruments, emphasizing innovation and sustainability.
- The company is listed on the Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich and is based in Anglikon, Switzerland.
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