Nordex Group Reports Strong Q1/2026 Results and Margin Growth
Nordex started 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit sales growth, sharply higher earnings, a record order book and rising production volumes across its markets.
Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
- Q1/2026 sales of around EUR 1.6 billion, up 10.6% year‑on‑year.
- EBITDA of EUR 130.7 million with an improved EBITDA margin of 8.2% (up 64.3% y/y).
- Net income rose to EUR 53.6 million (Q1/2025: EUR 7.9 million).
- Order book at EUR 17.0 billion (end‑March 2026) — Projects EUR 10.5 billion, Service EUR 6.5 billion; Q1 order intake ~1,706.6 MW (projects) and total new orders ~EUR 1.7 billion.
- Production and installations increased: 1,494 MW produced (+23.5% y/y) and 1,155 MW installed (227 turbines across 14 countries).
- Strong net cash position of EUR 1,518.4 million (cash EUR 1,829.1m) but negative free cash flow of EUR -98.1 million in Q1 due to working‑capital normalization; full‑year 2026 guidance confirmed.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Nordex is on 27.04.2026.
The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 44,69EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.467,56PKT (-1,05 %).
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