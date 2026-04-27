🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNordex AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nordex
    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nordex Group Reports Strong Q1/2026 Results and Margin Growth

    Nordex started 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit sales growth, sharply higher earnings, a record order book and rising production volumes across its markets.

    Nordex Group Reports Strong Q1/2026 Results and Margin Growth
    Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
    • Q1/2026 sales of around EUR 1.6 billion, up 10.6% year‑on‑year.
    • EBITDA of EUR 130.7 million with an improved EBITDA margin of 8.2% (up 64.3% y/y).
    • Net income rose to EUR 53.6 million (Q1/2025: EUR 7.9 million).
    • Order book at EUR 17.0 billion (end‑March 2026) — Projects EUR 10.5 billion, Service EUR 6.5 billion; Q1 order intake ~1,706.6 MW (projects) and total new orders ~EUR 1.7 billion.
    • Production and installations increased: 1,494 MW produced (+23.5% y/y) and 1,155 MW installed (227 turbines across 14 countries).
    • Strong net cash position of EUR 1,518.4 million (cash EUR 1,829.1m) but negative free cash flow of EUR -98.1 million in Q1 due to working‑capital normalization; full‑year 2026 guidance confirmed.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q1), at Nordex is on 27.04.2026.

    The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 44,69EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.467,56PKT (-1,05 %).


    Nordex

    0,00 %
    -1,13 %
    +0,83 %
    +31,35 %
    +181,19 %
    +328,67 %
    +97,14 %
    +117,07 %
    +396,56 %
    ISIN:DE000A0D6554WKN:A0D655
    Nordex direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Nordex Group Reports Strong Q1/2026 Results and Margin Growth Nordex started 2026 with strong momentum: double‑digit sales growth, sharply higher earnings, a record order book and rising production volumes across its markets.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     