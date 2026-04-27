VERBUND AG: Peter Kollmann Leaves Management to Join Bank of America

Peter Kollmann, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of VERBUND, will step down from the Management Board effective 31 August 2026 to join Bank of America as Vice Chair EU and Country Executive for Germany and Austria.

He will remain with VERBUND until 31 August 2026 to ensure an orderly and smooth transition.

Kollmann is leaving after 13 years at VERBUND, during which he made major contributions and advanced key strategic initiatives amid a challenging environment.

As Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Austrian Power Grid AG (a wholly owned VERBUND subsidiary), he played a decisive role in shaping APG’s strategic position and its role in the energy transition.

If no successor is appointed by his departure date, VERBUND CEO Michael Strugl will temporarily assume the CFO role on an interim basis.

The VERBUND Supervisory Board will immediately begin the search for a successor and publicly thanked Kollmann for his leadership and service.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Verbund Akt.(A) is on 12.05.2026.

The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 64,80EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.





