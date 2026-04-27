Photon Energy Announces Update to 2025 Annual Report Publication Date

The publication date of Photon Energy's 2025 Annual Report has been postponed from April 30, 2026, to July 31, 2026.

The delay is due to complex developments affecting the year-end closing process and the completion of the statutory audit.

The company is working closely with external auditors to finalize the audit and the Annual Report.

The postponement means the company cannot publish its audited financial statements within four months after the financial year end, as required by Dutch law.

The company is undergoing a comprehensive internal restructuring, which requires additional verification time and extensive accounting assessments.

Photon Energy has previously published preliminary unaudited financial information for Q4 and the full year 2025 and will update on any material changes resulting from ongoing processes.

The price of Photon Energy at the time of the news was 0,2660EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,2565EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,57 % since publication.





