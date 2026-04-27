Nordic Bond Market Hits Second-Strongest Q1 Ever, Boosted by German Momentum
Q1 2026 saw the Nordic high-yield bond market surge, drawing record international interest and cementing its role as a key funding hub for European mid-caps.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- The Nordic high‑yield bond market recorded €4.3bn across 50 transactions in Q1 2026, the second‑strongest opening quarter on record.
- Non‑Nordic issuers contributed a quarterly record €2.6bn (62% of primary volume), underlining accelerating internationalisation (vs. 37% for FY 2025).
- German issuers provided ~€850m (20% of total) across six deals; notable transactions included Keenfinity (€325m senior secured FRN), HomeToGo (€101m debut), and Muehlhan (€25m tap to €250m outstanding).
- Transaction activity was driven by refinancing (42%) and general corporate purposes (33%), with investments/capex at 15% and M&A at 10%; average deal size ≈€110m.
- Credit conditions stayed resilient: Nordic HY spreads tightened slightly to 540bps q/q; the iTraxx Crossover widened from 244bps to 330bps by quarter‑end but tightened after quarter‑end; primary issuance accelerated into April with strong pipelines.
- The quarter confirms the Nordic Bond format’s role as a dynamic, accessible cross‑border funding venue for European mid‑market issuers, with record international participation and continued German momentum.
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