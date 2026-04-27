Perceptive eClinical Launches Tech-Driven Clinical Supply Consulting with Trialzen
When clinical trials hinge on flawless supply, a new alliance is redefining how sponsors forecast, optimize, and safeguard every dose from first patient to last.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Perceptive eClinical and Trialzen announced an alliance (April 27, 2026) to launch Perceptive Clinical Intelligence, a technology‑enabled, expert‑led clinical supply consultancy.
- The service integrates Perceptive’s IRT, randomization and supply expertise with Trialzen’s forecasting, simulation and optimization engine, embedded into Perceptive’s Clinphone Pro platform.
- The consultancy supports end‑to‑end trial supply planning across the lifecycle to reduce patient continuity risk and improve operational control over dosing and site availability.
- Real‑world engagements have generated savings exceeding $1 million and materially reduced supply overage; industry benchmarks indicate ~50% of clinical finished goods are never administered.
- Built on Perceptive’s 30+ years of experience (500+ regulatory approvals, ~3 million patients supported, 4.5/5 customer satisfaction) and anchored in oncology, the service also covers endocrinology, infectious diseases, precision/nuclear medicine and cell & gene therapies.
- Client benefits include faster study start‑up and smoother amendments, higher‑quality data‑driven supply decisions, mid‑study forecast adjustments, and greater overall confidence in supply strategy.
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