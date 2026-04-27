Haier Smart Home Reports Q1 2026 Results: Key Highlights and Insights

Q1 2026 results: revenue RMB 73.69 billion; net profit attributable to shareholders RMB 4.65 billion (up sequentially vs Q4 2025); basic EPS RMB 0.50.

China performance: operating profit grew year‑on‑year despite a -6.2% market contraction, driven by premiumisation and AI/digital efficiency gains; residential AC now No.1 in the RMB 11,000+ price band.

International performance: overseas revenue down 3.2% YoY; excluding North America, combined operating profit rose >10% YoY; Europe, South Asia and Southeast Asia delivered steady growth (Europe HVAC +20%, South Asia +17%, SEA +12%).

North America challenges and response: GE Appliances pressured by severe winter weather and evolving trade policy; company is reshaping local supply chain, advancing sourcing, shifting mix upmarket and driving cost productivity to rebuild competitiveness.

New growth platform and products: launched a unified platform for residential AC, smart building and water solutions; first integrated solution publicly debuted and a new residential central AC with ultra‑wide frequency introduced; Smart Building Solutions completed >100 commercial AI deployments.

Shareholder returns: 74.54 million A‑shares designated for cancellation; new A‑share buyback programme of RMB 3–6 billion (RMB 600 million deployed to date); proposed voluntary D‑share buy‑back‑for‑cancellation of ~81 million shares (subject to approval).

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Haier Smart Home is on 27.04.2026.

The price of Haier Smart Home at the time of the news was 1,8075EUR and was down -1,82 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,8100EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.





