Milliardendeal
Shell übernimmt kanadische Energiefirma
- Shell übernimmt ARC zur Erhöhung der Fördermenge
- Unternehmenswert rund 16,4 Milliarden US-Dollar
- Fördermenge plus 370.000 Barrel Öläquivalent täglich
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Der Öl- und Gaskonzern Shell will mit der milliardenschweren Übernahme des kanadischen Unternehmens ARC Resources sinkende Fördermengen kompensieren. Der britische Konzern will die kanadische Energiefirma für insgesamt etwa 16,4 Milliarden US-Dollar (etwa 13,9 Mrd. Euro) erwerben, wie Shell mitteilte. Durch den Zukauf soll demnach die Fördermenge um 370.000 Barrel Öläquivalent pro Tag erhöht werden.
Mit dem Deal will Shell seine Ressourcenbasis "für die kommenden Jahrzehnte" stärken und seine Präsenz im Norden Amerikas ausbauen, heißt es weiter. Konkret geht es um das Montney-Becken in den kanadischen Provinzen British Columbia und Alberta zur Förderung von Schiefergas.
Das kanadische Unternehmen sei ein "qualitativ hochwertiger, kostengünstiger und CO2-armer Produzent", sagte Shell-CEO Wael Sawan laut Mitteilung. Der "Financial Times" zufolge stellt der Deal einen weiteren Schritt in Shells Bestreben dar, einer der größten Akteure am Markt für Flüssigerdgas (LNG) zu werden.
Shell übernimmt nach eigenen Angaben im Zuge des Zukaufs auch Nettoverbindlichkeiten und Leasingverpflichtungen von rund 2,8 Milliarden Dollar, woraus sich ein Unternehmenswert von 16,4 Milliarden Dollar ergebe./pba/DP/jha
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Shell Aktie
Die Shell Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,80 % und einem Kurs von 37,37 auf Tradegate (27. April 2026, 18:03 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Shell Aktie um -2,02 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -5,80 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Shell bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 207,14 Mrd..
Shell zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,3771. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9500 %.
Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 40,88GBP. Von den letzten 8 Analysten der Shell Aktie empfehlen 3 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 37,00GBP und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 4.000,00GBP was eine Bandbreite von -0,28 %/+10.680,22 % bedeutet.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Shell - A3C99G - GB00BP6MXD84
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Shell. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Shell seeks to begin gas output at massive Venezuela-Trinidad Loran Manatee field next year
- Shell aims for first gas from Loran-Manatee by mid-2027
- Trinidad NGC urges partners to restart Atlantic LNG Train 1
- Talks ongoing for Dragon gas project, Shell holds 80%, NGC 20%
Exclusive: Shell in advanced talks with Venezuela for more gas areas, sources say
HOUSTON, April 1 (Reuters) - Shell is in advanced talks with Venezuela's government to develop four large areas near Trinidad and Tobago, in two of the South American country's largest offshore natural gas fields, two people familiar with the discussions said.
The London-based energy major has been trying for years to advance the 4.2-trillion-cubic-feet Dragon gas field in Venezuelan waters and could make a final investment decision on the flagship project by the end of this year.
The sources said Shell now wants to include neighboring areas, expanding its reach in the OPEC nation under the government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez.
Shell is targeting access to the three fields that, along with Dragon, are part of the 12-tcf Mariscal Sucre project off Venezuela's eastern coast. This is in addition to the 7.3-tcf Loran offshore area, part of a cross-border field that extends into Trinidad, for some 20 tcf of combined reserves, the people said.
In March, Shell executives signed preliminary deals in Caracas with Rodriguez's administration to move Dragon forward and possibly develop two coveted onshore oil and gas fields known as Carito and Pirital.
GAS WILL BE PROCESSED IN TRINIDAD
Shell expects to send the Venezuelan gas to Trinidad for processing into liquefied natural gas for export, a big push for its shared Atlantic LNG project, which has been unable to reach installed capacity due to insufficient gas supply.
Shell is already developing Trinidad's portion of the Loran-Manatee field. The British company operates the Trinidad side, while U.S. major Chevron holds stakes in two blocks that include the Loran field on the Venezuela side.
Chevron is relinquishing its interests in those areas as part of a deal to expand extra-heavy oil projects at Venezuela's main crude region, the Orinoco Belt, Reuters reported last month. Loran is expected to be re-offered soon, two of the sources said.
"The proximity to Manatee makes Loran an attractive investment opportunity for Shell," Shell told Reuters in an email response on Tuesday, confirming its interest in the additional areas.
Venezuela's oil ministry, state-run PDVSA, Trinidad and Tobago's Ministry of Energy and Chevron did not respond to requests for comment.
"The plan is to drill subsea wells on the Loran side and tie them back to our Manatee platform in Trinidad, once we get the rest of the field. It is an easy fix and makes sense for us to produce the entire block," one person with knowledge of the negotiations said.
LOOKING FOR GAS
Shell holds a 45% stake in the Atlantic LNG project in Trinidad, Latin America's largest LNG facility. The project originally had a capacity of 15.5 million metric tons per annum but has been reduced to 12 mtpa because of lack of gas. The facility shipped under 9 mtpa last year, according to LSEG data.
Last week, Shell chief executive Wael Sawan told the CERAWeek conference in Houston that the company could greenlight up to two Venezuela projects this year if fiscal and legal conditions improve.
"What we are looking at at the moment is where we can add value to Venezuela," Sawan said. "Initially, I would say it's more geared towards gas, and in particular gas that can be monetized through LNG."
Trinidad and Shell have been seeking to boost domestic gas output and secure supplies from Venezuela, which lies only six miles from Trinidad at its closest point. The Mariscal Sucre fields — Dragon, Rio Caribe, Patao and Mejillones — sit closer to infrastructure in Trinidad than in Venezuela, whose vast offshore gas reserves remain largely undeveloped.
Previously, PDVSA had signed agreements giving Russia's Rosneft interests in Patao and Mejillones. Since last year, PDVSA was also looking for a company to develop Rio Caribe under a shared production contract, and it was unclear if it signed any preliminary agreement.
Rosneft's assets in Venezuela were transferred to Russia's state-owned Roszarubezhneft in 2020, but the fields remain untouched. Russian participation in those areas presents a hurdle to finalizing a Shell agreement, the people said.
"We are making progress, and yes, the assignment of the fields to the Russian company is a problem, but we will get over it. I am sure," a Shell source said.
Reporting by Curtis Williams and Marianna Parraga, additional reporting Sheila Dang in Houston: Editing by Nathan Crooks and David Gregorio