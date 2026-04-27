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    Milliardendeal

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    Shell übernimmt kanadische Energiefirma

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Shell übernimmt ARC zur Erhöhung der Fördermenge
    • Unternehmenswert rund 16,4 Milliarden US-Dollar
    • Fördermenge plus 370.000 Barrel Öläquivalent täglich
    Milliardendeal - Shell übernimmt kanadische Energiefirma
    Foto: Alexander Blinov - stock.adobe.com

    LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Der Öl- und Gaskonzern Shell will mit der milliardenschweren Übernahme des kanadischen Unternehmens ARC Resources sinkende Fördermengen kompensieren. Der britische Konzern will die kanadische Energiefirma für insgesamt etwa 16,4 Milliarden US-Dollar (etwa 13,9 Mrd. Euro) erwerben, wie Shell mitteilte. Durch den Zukauf soll demnach die Fördermenge um 370.000 Barrel Öläquivalent pro Tag erhöht werden.

    Mit dem Deal will Shell seine Ressourcenbasis "für die kommenden Jahrzehnte" stärken und seine Präsenz im Norden Amerikas ausbauen, heißt es weiter. Konkret geht es um das Montney-Becken in den kanadischen Provinzen British Columbia und Alberta zur Förderung von Schiefergas.

    Das kanadische Unternehmen sei ein "qualitativ hochwertiger, kostengünstiger und CO2-armer Produzent", sagte Shell-CEO Wael Sawan laut Mitteilung. Der "Financial Times" zufolge stellt der Deal einen weiteren Schritt in Shells Bestreben dar, einer der größten Akteure am Markt für Flüssigerdgas (LNG) zu werden.

    Shell übernimmt nach eigenen Angaben im Zuge des Zukaufs auch Nettoverbindlichkeiten und Leasingverpflichtungen von rund 2,8 Milliarden Dollar, woraus sich ein Unternehmenswert von 16,4 Milliarden Dollar ergebe./pba/DP/jha

    Shell

    -2,50 %
    -2,02 %
    -5,80 %
    +21,42 %
    +29,95 %
    +37,83 %
    +137,59 %
    +71,62 %
    +90,67 %
    ISIN:GB00BP6MXD84WKN:A3C99G
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    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Shell Aktie

    Die Shell Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,80 % und einem Kurs von 37,37 auf Tradegate (27. April 2026, 18:03 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Shell Aktie um -2,02 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -5,80 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Shell bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 207,14 Mrd..

    Shell zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,3771. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,9500 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 40,88GBP. Von den letzten 8 Analysten der Shell Aktie empfehlen 3 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 37,00GBP und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 4.000,00GBP was eine Bandbreite von -0,28 %/+10.680,22 % bedeutet.




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    Milliardendeal Shell übernimmt kanadische Energiefirma Der Öl- und Gaskonzern Shell will mit der milliardenschweren Übernahme des kanadischen Unternehmens ARC Resources sinkende Fördermengen kompensieren. Der britische Konzern will die kanadische Energiefirma für insgesamt etwa 16,4 Milliarden …
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