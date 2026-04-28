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    STRATEC Announces 2025 Financial Year Final Results

    Entering FY 2026, the company balances resilient sales, margin discipline and rising systems demand, while laying the groundwork for a new multi‑year growth phase.

    STRATEC Announces 2025 Financial Year Final Results
    Foto: Stratec SE
    • FY 2025 consolidated sales nearly stable at €250.9m (FY 2024: €257.6m; nominal -2.6%, constant-currency -1.1%).
    • Adjusted EBIT fell to €25.2m with an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.0% (FY 2024: 13.0%); margin target for 2025 was met despite lower benefits of scale.
    • Systems sales grew to €86.7m (+4.9% nominal, +6.3% cc), driven by strong Q4 momentum and robust demand in immunoassay and recovering molecular diagnostics.
    • Guidance for 2026: expect medium‑to‑high single‑digit constant‑currency consolidated sales growth, EBIT margin roughly at 2025 level (~10%); growth to materialize mainly in H2 2026; capex planned at 6.5–8.5% of sales.
    • Medium‑term targets to 2030: constant‑currency CAGR of 6–8% (2026–2028) and 10–12% (2029–2030); adjusted EBIT margin target ≥13% by 2028 and ≥15% by 2030.
    • Dividend proposal unchanged at €0.60 per share for 2025 and numerous forthcoming product launches signal the start of a new growth phase.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at STRATEC is on 28.04.2026.


    STRATEC

    -0,70 %
    -4,75 %
    +8,37 %
    -19,18 %
    -26,07 %
    -70,28 %
    -84,69 %
    -62,38 %
    +301,30 %
    ISIN:DE000STRA555WKN:STRA55
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    STRATEC Announces 2025 Financial Year Final Results Entering FY 2026, the company balances resilient sales, margin discipline and rising systems demand, while laying the groundwork for a new multi‑year growth phase.
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