🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger in allen getesteten Depotgrößen. Jetzt sparen und Depot eröffnen → 🥇 SMARTBROKER+ ist Kostensieger. Jetzt Depot eröffnen →
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSTRABAG AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu STRABAG
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    STRABAG Delivers Best Results Ever in 2025

    STRABAG enters 2026 on a record-breaking high, with historic 2025 growth in output, earnings and cash, and a strong order book despite rising geopolitical risks.

    STRABAG Delivers Best Results Ever in 2025
    • STRABAG delivered its best-ever 2025 results: output +6% to €20,423.95m (first time >€20bn) and revenue +7% to €18,714.28m.
    • Order backlog expanded 24% to €31,374.55m (first time >€30bn), driven by mobility, energy, water infrastructure and high‑tech construction.
    • Profitability strengthened: EBIT €1,247.23m (+17%) with an EBIT margin of 6.7% (2024: 6.1%); EBITDA €1,882.82m (+15%) and EBITDA margin 10.1% (first time double‑digit).
    • Net income after minorities €916.28m (+11%) and earnings per share €7.94 (2024: €7.35); proposed dividend €2.90 per share (2024: €2.50).
    • Solid balance sheet and cash generation: net cash position €3,518.26m, equity €5,684.02m (equity ratio 35.9%), and operating cash flow €1,802.66m.
    • 2026 outlook: expected output ≈ €22bn and EBIT margin 5.0–5.5%; planned net investments ≤ €1,400m; downside risks from input‑price inflation (e.g., fuel, gas, bitumen) linked to the war in Iran.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at STRABAG is on 28.04.2026.


    STRABAG

    +1,94 %
    -4,66 %
    +3,28 %
    -4,66 %
    +21,95 %
    +114,11 %
    +167,93 %
    +218,42 %
    +71,97 %
    ISIN:AT000000STR1WKN:A0M23V
    STRABAG direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    STRABAG Delivers Best Results Ever in 2025 STRABAG enters 2026 on a record-breaking high, with historic 2025 growth in output, earnings and cash, and a strong order book despite rising geopolitical risks.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     