STRABAG Delivers Best Results Ever in 2025
STRABAG enters 2026 on a record-breaking high, with historic 2025 growth in output, earnings and cash, and a strong order book despite rising geopolitical risks.
- STRABAG delivered its best-ever 2025 results: output +6% to €20,423.95m (first time >€20bn) and revenue +7% to €18,714.28m.
- Order backlog expanded 24% to €31,374.55m (first time >€30bn), driven by mobility, energy, water infrastructure and high‑tech construction.
- Profitability strengthened: EBIT €1,247.23m (+17%) with an EBIT margin of 6.7% (2024: 6.1%); EBITDA €1,882.82m (+15%) and EBITDA margin 10.1% (first time double‑digit).
- Net income after minorities €916.28m (+11%) and earnings per share €7.94 (2024: €7.35); proposed dividend €2.90 per share (2024: €2.50).
- Solid balance sheet and cash generation: net cash position €3,518.26m, equity €5,684.02m (equity ratio 35.9%), and operating cash flow €1,802.66m.
- 2026 outlook: expected output ≈ €22bn and EBIT margin 5.0–5.5%; planned net investments ≤ €1,400m; downside risks from input‑price inflation (e.g., fuel, gas, bitumen) linked to the war in Iran.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at STRABAG is on 28.04.2026.
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