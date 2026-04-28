Steady Revenue Growth Boosts Profitability
SIG’s Q1 2026 results reveal resilient revenue, stronger margins and a sharp jump in net income, despite currency headwinds and mixed regional performance.
Foto: SIG Group
- Q1 2026 revenue remained stable at constant currency compared to Q1 2025, with a slight decrease of 0.2% in resin-adjusted terms
- Adjusted EBIT margin increased to 13.4% in Q1 2026 from 12.8% in Q1 2025, indicating improved profitability
- Total revenue declined by 4.2% in reported currency but was stable in constant currency terms; regional variations showed growth in APAC and declines in Europe and the Americas
- The company’s net income surged to €67.3 million from €15.6 million, mainly due to unrealized gains and lower depreciation costs
- Net capital expenditure decreased significantly to €29.2 million from €42.7 million, with a positive cash flow impact from land sale in China
- SIG maintains its full-year guidance, expecting revenue growth of 0-2% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 15.7-16.2%, with higher performance anticipated in the second half of 2026
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at SIG Group is on 28.07.2026.
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