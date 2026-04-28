Palfinger AG Starts 2026 with Profitable Growth

Palfinger AG started 2026 with profitable growth, achieving EUR 561.5 million in revenue in Q1, a 1.6% increase compared to the previous year.

The company's EBIT reached EUR 41.3 million, showing a slight increase of 3.0% from Q1 2025, with an EBIT margin of 7.4%.

The order book remains stable at around EUR 1 billion, providing five months of coverage.

Regional markets showed varied development: strong growth in Europe, challenges in North America, slight growth in Latin America, and mixed results in Asia-Pacific.

Palfinger was re-listed on Austria’s ATX index, enhancing visibility and attracting new investors; the company also partnered with ICON to explore robot-assisted 3D printing applications.

The company aims for performance slightly above the previous year in the first half of 2026, with a goal to make 2026 one of its most successful years and targets for 2030 include revenue over EUR 3 billion, 12% EBIT margin, and 15% ROCE.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Palfinger is on 28.04.2026.



