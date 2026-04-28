Mutares Reports Revenue Surge, U.S. Growth & 2030 Ambitions

FY2025 results: Group revenue rose to €6.5bn (from €5.3bn), IFRS EBITDA €675.3m (from €117.1m), adjusted EBITDA improved to €-31.2m, and Mutares Holding net income increased to €130.4m.

FY2026 guidance: Group revenues expected €7.9–9.1bn and Mutares Holding net income forecast €165–200m, driven partly by higher planned exit proceeds.

Ambitious mid‑term targets: aim for at least 25% annual growth in Group revenues and Holding net income through 2030, accelerating achievement of prior 2028 targets.

Major M&A and internationalization: 2025 acquisitions added ~€2.5bn in annual revenue (notable deals: Magirus, Buderus, HSR/HST, TSM), with intensified expansion in China and the U.S.

Transformative SABIC transaction and new segment: agreement to acquire SABIC’s Engineering Thermoplastics business (~€2.0bn revenue/equity) — largest deal in company history — to launch a new “Chemicals & Materials” segment.

Capital raise and strong exit momentum: completed capital increase raising €105m to fund U.S. expansion (pipeline ~€4.8bn); significant exits (full Steyr Motors sale, Terranor IPO/placements) delivered substantial proceeds and ROIC above targets; proposed dividend €2.00/share.

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Financial Report, at mutares is on 28.04.2026.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 25,28EUR and was down -0,69 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,33EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.664,79PKT (-0,50 %).





